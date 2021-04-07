AB S A : RB 3/2021 - Conference on results of the AB Group FY 2020-2021

government's support to the development of digital school under the anti crisis shield - "Remote School" and "Remote School +" programs

disbursed to enterprises under the crisis shield

connection with the coronavirus pandemic

in public guarantees to support Poland's economy in

as a subsidy to each educational institution

Continuation of the "active blackboard" program for 2020-24;

government subsidies for each teacher for IT hardware and

for purchases of computers for children in farming families

computer hardware for children in foster care

Planned

EUR 66.8 bn

Poland to be the largest beneficiary of the EU Recovery Fund (Next Generation EU) for 2021 - 2027

of which:

20%

will be allocated to Digitisation

Of which

PLN 13.7 bn

for Digital transformation

under the National Recovery Plan (KPO)

EUR 9.3 bn

in financial services to Poland under the

Digital Europe Programme (DEP) for 2021-2027

EUR 2 bn

support to "Digital Poland" program under EU's

Cohesion Policy Policy