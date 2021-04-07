Log in
AB S.A.

(ABE)
AB S A : RB 3/2021 - Conference on results of the AB Group FY 2020-2021

04/07/2021
AB ON THE MARKET

DISTRIBTION MARKET IN CY 2020

POLAND/CZECH REP./SLOVAKIA

+30,1%

+15,0%

-6,8%

+18,7%

growth market

growth market

growth market

growth market

in Poland in CY y/y

in Czech Rep. in CY y/y

Slovakia in CY y/y

in PL/CZ/SK CY y/y

+38,6%

+17,2%

+13,6%

+25,7%

AB S.A. growth CY y/y

ATC growth CY y/y

ATC growth CY y/y

AB Group growth AB CY y/y

Growing

AB shares on the

+1,9 p.p.

market

+3,2 p.p.

PL/CZ/SK

2018

2019

2020

* Source: Context, 2020

3

SITUATION ON THE DISTRIBUTION MARKET IN POLAND IN 2020

POSITIVE SALES RESULTS

+30%

growth on the disti market in Poland

in 2020*

Growth in the main product categories in CY 2020*:

growthmarket 57%

growthmarket 49%

growthmarket 34%

growthmarket 28%

growthmarket 9%

marketdrop -1%

marketdrop -1%

NOTEBOOKS

SMARTPHONES

PROCESORES

DISPLAYS

PRINTERS

CONSUMABLES

DESKTOPS

* Source: Context 2020

4

PROGRAMS SUPPORTING IT EXPENDITURES IN POLAND

Closed

EUR 22 bn

in public guarantees to support Poland's economy in

connection with the coronavirus pandemic

PLN 135 bn

disbursed to enterprises under the crisis shield

PLN 367 m

government's support to the development of digital school under the anti crisis shield - "Remote School" and "Remote School +" programs

Current

PLN 130 m

computer hardware for children in foster care

PLN 1 500

for purchases of computers for children in farming families

PLN 500

government subsidies for each teacher for IT hardware and

Internet access

PLN 50 m

grants for teachers supporting remote education

PLN 14 Thousand/educational institution

Continuation of the "active blackboard" program for 2020-24;

as a subsidy to each educational institution

Planned

EUR 66.8 bn

Poland to be the largest beneficiary of the EU Recovery Fund (Next Generation EU) for 2021 - 2027

of which:

20%

will be allocated to Digitisation

Of which

PLN 13.7 bn

for Digital transformation

under the National Recovery Plan (KPO)

EUR 9.3 bn

in financial services to Poland under the

Digital Europe Programme (DEP) for 2021-2027

EUR 2 bn

support to "Digital Poland" program under EU's

Cohesion Policy Policy

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AB SA published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2021 13:15:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
