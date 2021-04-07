AB S A : RB 3/2021 - Conference on results of the AB Group FY 2020-2021

DISTRIBTION MARKET IN CY 2020
POLAND/CZECH REP./SLOVAKIA
+30,1%
+15,0%
-6,8%
+18,7%
growth market
growth market
growth market
growth market
in Poland in CY y/y
in Czech Rep. in CY y/y
Slovakia in CY y/y
in PL/CZ/SK CY y/y
+38,6%
+17,2%
+13,6%
+25,7%
AB S.A. growth CY y/y
ATC growth CY y/y
ATC growth CY y/y
AB Group growth AB CY y/y
Growing
AB shares on the
+1,9 p.p.
market
+3,2 p.p.
PL/CZ/SK
2018
2019
2020
* Source: Context, 2020
3
SITUATION ON THE DISTRIBUTION MARKET IN POLAND IN 2020
POSITIVE SALES RESULTS
+30%
growth on the disti market in Poland
in 2020*
Growth in the main product categories in CY 2020*:
growthmarket 57%
growthmarket 49%
growthmarket 34%
growthmarket 28%
growthmarket 9%
marketdrop -1%
marketdrop -1%
NOTEBOOKS
SMARTPHONES
PROCESORES
DISPLAYS
PRINTERS
CONSUMABLES
DESKTOPS
* Source: Context 2020
PROGRAMS SUPPORTING IT EXPENDITURES IN POLAND
Closed
EUR 22 bn
in public guarantees to support Poland's economy in
connection with the coronavirus pandemic
PLN 135 bn
disbursed to enterprises under the crisis shield
PLN 367 m
government's support to the development of digital school under the anti crisis shield - "Remote School" and "Remote School +" programs
Current
PLN 130 m
computer hardware for children in foster care
PLN 1 500
for purchases of computers for children in farming families
PLN 500
government subsidies for each teacher for IT hardware and
Internet access
PLN 50 m
grants for teachers supporting remote education
PLN 14 Thousand/educational institution
Continuation of the "active blackboard" program for 2020-24;
as a subsidy to each educational institution
Planned
EUR 66.8 bn
Poland to be the largest beneficiary of the EU Recovery Fund (Next Generation EU) for 2021 - 2027
of which:
20%
will be allocated to Digitisation
Of which
PLN 13.7 bn
for Digital transformation
under the National Recovery Plan (KPO)
EUR 9.3 bn
in financial services to Poland under the
Digital Europe Programme (DEP) for 2021-2027
EUR 2 bn
support to "Digital Poland" program under EU's
Cohesion Policy Policy
