S A : RB 14/2020 - Draft resolutions for the Issuer's Extraordinary General Meeting

Current Report No. 14/2020

(Tuesday, 21 July 2020)

Draft resolutions for the Issuer's Extraordinary General Meeting

The Management Board of AB S.A with its registered office in Magnice hereby publishes

draft resolutions to be reviewed at the Issuer's Extraordinary General Meeting convened for

27 August 2020.

Draft resolutions are included in the attachment to this report.

Legal basis: Art. 56.1.2 of the Act on Public Offering - ongoing and periodic information and Art. 19.1.2 of the Regulation of the Minister of Finance of 29 March 2018 on current and periodical disclosure of information by issuers of securities and on conditions under which information required by legal regulations of a non-Member State may be recognised as equivalent (consolidated text: Journal of of Laws of 2018, item 757).