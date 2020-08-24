Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  AB S.A.    ABE   PLAB00000019

AB S.A.

(ABE)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

S A : RB 14/2020 - Draft resolutions for the Issuer's Extraordinary General Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/24/2020 | 05:26am EDT

Current Report No. 14/2020

(Tuesday, 21 July 2020)

Draft resolutions for the Issuer's Extraordinary General Meeting

The Management Board of AB S.A with its registered office in Magnice hereby publishes

draft resolutions to be reviewed at the Issuer's Extraordinary General Meeting convened for

27 August 2020.

Draft resolutions are included in the attachment to this report.

Legal basis: Art. 56.1.2 of the Act on Public Offering - ongoing and periodic information and Art. 19.1.2 of the Regulation of the Minister of Finance of 29 March 2018 on current and periodical disclosure of information by issuers of securities and on conditions under which information required by legal regulations of a non-Member State may be recognised as equivalent (consolidated text: Journal of of Laws of 2018, item 757).

Disclaimer

AB SA published this content on 24 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2020 09:25:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about AB S.A.
05:31aS A : RB 14/2020 - Attachment - DRAFT RESOLUTIONS FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL ..
PU
05:26aS A : RB 14/2020 - Draft resolutions for the Issuer's Extraordinary General Meet..
PU
04:56aS A : RB 13/2020 - Convention of the Extraordinary General Meeting of AB S.A.
PU
2017AB SA : Diversified business of the AB Group is the best prepared to changes in ..
PU
2017AB S.A. partners with Career Leverage project
PU
2017AB S.A. Competence Centre appointed an authorised Pearson VUE certification c..
PU
2017PayU quick payment service will facilitate shopping at AB
PU
2017AB Group remains leader in Central and Eastern Europe
PU
2017What is Convergent Infrastructure? Find out during the IT Night
PU
20175 million PLN for the development of the AB Group – success of a furthe..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 9 517 M 2 548 M 2 548 M
Net income 2020 60,7 M 16,3 M 16,3 M
Net Debt 2020 159 M 42,4 M 42,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 8,62x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 534 M 143 M 143 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,07x
EV / Sales 2021 0,08x
Nbr of Employees 1 206
Free-Float 80,8%
Chart AB S.A.
Duration : Period :
AB S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AB S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 36,23 PLN
Last Close Price 33,10 PLN
Spread / Highest target 51,1%
Spread / Average Target 9,47%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrzej Przybylo Chairman-Management Board
Iwona Przybylo Chairman-Supervisory Board
Grzegorz Ochedzan Financial Director
Jacek Lapinski Member-Supervisory Board
Andrzej Grabinski Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AB S.A.28.29%143
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.17.65%44 790
HP INC.-11.29%26 068
GOERTEK INC.115.26%19 654
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.48.07%12 546
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-41.17%11 987
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group