    SAGA A   SE0004635878

AB SAGAX (PUBL)

(SAGA A)
2023-06-20
218.00 SEK   -1.36%
01:18pSwedish property firm Sagax mulls $185 mln share issue
RE
11:32aSagax explores the conditions for carrying out a directed issue of common shares of class b in an amount of sek 2 billion
AQ
05/24AB Sagax (publ) (OM:SAGA A) acquired 6 central warehouse properties in Finland from Meko AB (publ) (OM:MEKO) for EUR 36.5 million.
CI
Swedish property firm Sagax mulls $185 mln share issue

06/20/2023
OSLO, June 20 (Reuters) - Swedish commercial real estate investor Sagax has hired bankers to explore conditions to raise 2 billion crowns ($185 million) in a common share issue, it said on Tuesday.

The company said it assesses that the current market environment could present attractive investment opportunities, while it is committed to maintaining a conservative capital structure and strong liquidity position.

"It is the Board of Directors' assessment that the Share issue would lead to higher profit from property management, cash flow and net asset value per share after the proceeds from the Share issue have been invested," Sagax said in a statement.

Sagax has mandated Sundal Collier AB and J.P. Morgan to act as joint book runners. Pricing and allocation would, in case the share issue goes ahead, take place before on June 21. ($1 = 10.8044 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Victoria Klesty; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 4 152 M 383 M 383 M
Net income 2023 1 578 M 146 M 146 M
Net Debt 2023 29 954 M 2 766 M 2 766 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 73 339 M 6 773 M 6 773 M
EV / Sales 2023 24,9x
EV / Sales 2024 24,3x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 58,0%
Managers and Directors
David Gustaf Mindus Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eva Agneta Segerhammar Chief Financial Officer
Sven Staffan Folke Salén Chairman
Nils Johan Cederlund Independent Director
Ulrika Werdelin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AB SAGAX (PUBL)-7.53%6 833
CTP N.V.13.41%6 075
CORPORACIÓN INMOBILIARIA VESTA, S.A.B. DE C.V.23.95%2 254
WHA CORPORATION12.25%1 953
MONTEA NV12.91%1 475
PROPERTY FOR INDUSTRY LIMITED3.70%740
