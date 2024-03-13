AB Science: encouraging results for masitinib

March 13, 2024 at 09:49 am EDT Share

AB Science today announced the publication of new preclinical results for masitinib in neurodegenerative diseases.



The neuroprotective action of masitinib was studied in an animal model of experimental autoimmune encephalitis (EAE).



"This research has shown for the first time that masitinib can reduce serum levels of NfL (neurofilaments) as well as pro-inflammatory cytokines, and by extension, reduce the rate of neuronal damage", said Patrick Vermersch, Professor of Neurology at the University of Lille and co-author of the paper.



According to him, the observed response indicates that 'masitinib is likely to be a disease-modifying therapy in indications such as progressive forms of multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and Alzheimer's disease.





Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.