AB Science secures 6M in non-dilutive financing guaranteed by the French Government

AB SCIENCE SECURES EUR 6 MILLION IN NON-DILUTIVE FINANCING GUARANTEED BY THE FRENCH GOVERNMENT

Paris, 14 April 2021, 6pm CET

AB Science SA (NYSE Euronext - FR0010557264 - AB) today announces that it has received financing approval from Société Générale, Bpifrance and Banque Populaire for a total of EUR 6 million in the form of state-guaranteed loans (Prêts Garantis par l’Etat, or PGE in France) in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

« This non-dilutive loan follows the previous capital increases completed last year and strengthens AB Science’s financial position. We would like to thank the French government and our banking partners for this funding », stated Alain Moussy, cofounder and CEO of AB Science.

Each bank provided a loan of EUR 2 million. The French government guarantees 90% of the amount due in the case of default. The loan has an initial term of 12 months, with a five-year extension option, exercisable by AB Science.

About AB Science

Founded in 2001, AB Science is a pharmaceutical company specializing in the research, development and commercialization of protein kinase inhibitors (PKIs), a class of targeted proteins whose action are key in signaling pathways within cells. Our programs target only diseases with high unmet medical needs, often lethal with short term survival or rare or refractory to previous line of treatment.

AB Science has developed a proprietary portfolio of molecules and the Company’s lead compound, masitinib, has already been registered for veterinary medicine and is developed in human medicine in oncology, neurological diseases, and inflammatory diseases. The company is headquartered in Paris, France, and listed on Euronext Paris (ticker: AB).

Further information is available on AB Science’s website:

www.ab-science.com .

