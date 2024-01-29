AB Science: share price falls, CHMP verdict postponed

AB Science shares fell on the stock market on Monday, following the decision by the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) to postpone the date of the regulatory review of its treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).



On the Paris Bourse, the pharmaceutical company's shares dropped by more than 12%, making it one of the biggest decliners on the market.



AB Science explains that the CHMP, an emanation of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), asked it to respond in writing to certain outstanding questions in the procedure, instead of addressing these issues in an oral presentation.



While AB Science acknowledges that this decision is 'unusual' at this stage of the procedure, the company says it has accepted it as it will enable it to provide more detailed answers and give the CHMP

more time to evaluate its responses.



Initially, the oral presentation was scheduled for January 24, which suggested that the committee's verdict would probably be delivered during February 2024.



As this hearing has now been cancelled and replaced by a written response, the CHMP's verdict has now been postponed to the second quarter, AB Science states in its press release.



