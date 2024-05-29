AB Science: towards a negative opinion from the CHMP, listing suspended

AB Science announced today that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has adopted a trend towards a negative opinion on the conditional marketing authorization application for masitinib in the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), following the oral presentation at the CHMP meeting on May 28.



The CHMP is expected to adopt a formal opinion on this marketing authorization application at its next meeting, to be held from June 24 to 27, 2024.



The company says it will continue to work with the CHMP to determine the way forward, including a possible request for reconsideration.



AB Science will hold a virtual conference on Thursday May 30, 2024 at 5:30pm to explain the main clinical reasons why the CHMP did not consider approving masitinib for the treatment of ALS at this stage, as well as the arguments justifying a possible request for reconsideration.



In addition, AB Science has asked Euronext to suspend the listing of its shares on the Euronext market, with effect from the publication of this press release, pending publication of the press release summarizing the virtual conference.



