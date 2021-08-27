Log in
AB Siauliu Bankas : Changes in customer service network in Šiauliai and Kaunas

08/27/2021 | 06:22am EDT
Changes in customer service network in Šiauliai and Kaunas

Dear Clients,

We kindly inform about changes in Šiaulių Bankas customer service network.

The activities of the following units are suspended in Šiauliai:

  • Centro customer service point (Vilniaus str. 167) - from September 1.
  • Rėkyvos customer service point (Energetikų str. 8) - from September 30.


There are 5 customer service points operating in Šiauliai:

  • Šiauliai branch (Vilniaus str. 193)
  • Saulės customer service point (PC Saulės miestas, Tilžės str. 109)
  • Tilžės customer service point (PPC Tilžė, Tilžės str. 225)
  • Pramonės customer service point (Pramonės str. 15)
  • Šiaulių Akropolio customer service point (Aido str. 8)


In Kaunas, from September 10, Dainava customer service point (Pramonės pr. 16A) moves to Girstučio customer service point on Kovo 11 str. 22, Kaunas.

If Girstučio customer service point is not convenient for you, you are welcome to any nearest unit operating in Kaunas:

  • Kalniečių customer service point (PC 'Savas', Savanorių pr. 346)
  • Kaunas branch (Karaliaus Mindaugo pr. 35)
  • Kaunas Akropolio client service point (Karaliaus Mindaugo pr. 49)
  • Šilainių customer service point (Žemaičių pl. 23)


You are welcome to visit us in as many as 37 towns throughout the country taking advantage of the widest network of customer service points in Lithuania! Please note that a visit to a customer service points requires on-line or tel. 1813 pre-registration

In case of any questions do not hesitate to contact us by tel. 1813 or e-mail to kc@sb.lt.

Yours,
Šiaulių Bankas

Disclaimer

Siauliu Bankas AB published this content on 27 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2021 10:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
