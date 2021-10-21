Log in
    SAB1L   LT0000102253

AB SIAULIU BANKAS

(SAB1L)
AB Siauliu Bankas : During the scheduled test works, the banking services may be temporarily unavailable

10/21/2021
During the scheduled test works, the banking services may be temporarily unavailable

Dear Customers,

Please be informed that on October 23 from 04:00 until 08:00 some scheduled test works will be performed, during which temporary (up to 15 minutes) disruptions of the Internet bank, mobile app, sb.lt website, and instant payments may occur.

We apologize for the temporary inconvenience.

Yours
Šiaulių Bankas

Disclaimer

Siauliu Bankas AB published this content on 21 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2021 12:43:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 365 M 123 M 123 M
Net income 2021 155 M 52,3 M 52,3 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,47x
Yield 2021 3,96%
Capitalization 1 575 M 531 M 531 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,32x
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 861
Free-Float 89,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,62 LTL
Average target price 2,48 LTL
Spread / Average Target -5,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Algirdas Butkus Chairman-Management Board
Donatas Savickas Deputy Chief Executive Officer & Head-Finance
Arvydas Salda Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jonas Bartkus Head-Information Technologies
Ilona Baranauskiene Head-Legal & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AB SIAULIU BANKAS52.61%531
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-4.93%157 988
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.22.60%73 729
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK10.78%65 498
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED25.07%59 549
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.-0.52%58 403