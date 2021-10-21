AB Siauliu Bankas : During the scheduled test works, the banking services may be temporarily unavailable

During the scheduled test works, the banking services may be temporarily unavailable
Dear Customers,
Please be informed that on October 23 from 04:00 until 08:00 some scheduled test works will be performed, during which temporary (up to 15 minutes) disruptions of the Internet bank, mobile app, sb.lt website, and instant payments may occur.
We apologize for the temporary inconvenience.
Yours
Šiaulių Bankas
Disclaimer
