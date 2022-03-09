Log in
    SAB1L   LT0000102253

AB SIAULIU BANKAS

(SAB1L)
AB Siauliu Bankas : Form of the power of attorney to represent the shareholder.

03/09/2022 | 09:52am EST
P O W E R O F A T T O R N E Y

No ____ ____ _____________ 2022

_____________

(place of issue)

____________________________________________________________ (hereinafter - the

Shareholder's (natural person) full name/(legal entity) name

Principal) authorizes _________________________________________________________,

authorized person's name, surname (position of legal person's representative)

personal code ___________________ to represent the Principal at the General Meeting of

Shareholders of Šiaulių bankas AB to be held on 30 March 2022 and to vote with the Principal's votes on the agenda issues as follows:

Issues of the

Draft resolutions

Voting

agenda

1. Presentation of

Resolution on this question is not to be adopted.

the consolidated

-------------------

annual report

2. Presentation of

Resolution on this question is not to be adopted.

the audit

------------------

company's

conclusion

3. Comments and

Resolution on this question is not to be adopted.

proposals of the

------------------

Supervisory

Council

4. Approval of the

To approve the set of financial statements for 2021.

financial

__________

statements for

(FOR or

2021

AGAINST)

5. Allocation of the

To approve allocation of the Bank's profit:

Bank's profit

Amount,

No

Item

EUR

thousand

1

Retained earnings at the beginning of

139 654

the financial year 2021-01-01

2

Transfers from reserves to cover losses

0

3

Net profit for the current financial year

56 005

4

Contributions from shareholders to

0

___________

cover losses

(FOR or

5

Distributable retained earnings

195 659

(1+2+3+4)

AGAINST)

6

Allocation of earnings to statutory

15 152

reserve or capital reserve

7

Allocation of earnings to contingency

0

reserve

8

Allocation of earnings to reserve for

10 000

acquisition of own shares

9

Allocation of earnings to dividends

20 425

10

Retained earnings (5-6-7-8-9)

150 082

6. Acquisition of

To acquire Bank's own shares under the following

the Bank's own

conditions:

shares

1) the purpose of acquisition of own shares is to retain and

increase the market price of the Bank's shares;

2) maximal acquisition price per share - 20% higher than

the market price of the Bank's shares on the Nasdaq

Vilnius Stock Exchange when the Management Board

makes a decision to acquire own shares

3) minimal acquisition price per share - 10% lower than the

market price of the Bank's shares in Nasdaq Vilnius

when the Management Board makes a decision to

acquire own shares;

4) the time limit for the Bank to acquire its own shares - 18

months from the date of adoption of this decision;

5) maximal number of shares to be acquired - the total

nominal value of the Bank's own shares may not

exceed 1/20 of the Bank's authorized capital;

__________

6) the procedure for sale of own shares and the minimum

(FOR or

selling price - the shares acquired by the Bank may be

AGAINST)

annulled

by decision of the General Meeting

of

Shareholders or sold by decision of the Management

Board determining that the minimum selling price of the

shares is their average acquisition price and the sales

procedure will ensure equal opportunities for all

shareholders to acquire the shares of the Bank;

7) to delegate

the Management Board of the Bank, in

accordance with the provisions of this resolution and

requirements of the Law on Companies of the Republic

of Lithuania, as well as when required with the

permission of the supervisory authority, to make

decisions regarding buying of the Bank's own shares,

to organize acquisition and selling of own shares, to

determine the procedure for the repurchase and sale of

shares, the time, number and price of the shares as well

as to perform other actions related to the acquisition

and sale of own shares.

7. Election of an

1. To elect the independent audit company KPMG Baltics,

audit company and

UAB for the audit of the consolidated and annual

determination of

financial statements of the Bank and the Group for the

the remuneration

years 2022 and 2023.

__________

for the audit

2. To set the cost of auditing the consolidated financial

(FOR or

company

statements of the Group for 2022 and 2023 EUR 183.0

AGAINST)

thousand (excluding VAT) per year, including EUR 96.5

thousand (excluding VAT) for auditing the Bank's

statements, with the right to increase this price by 10 per

cent.

8. Approval of the

___________

Remuneration

To approve the Bank's Remuneration Policy.

(FOR or

Policy

AGAINST)

9. Approval of the

___________

Rules for Granting

To approve the Rules for Granting shares.

(FOR or

shares

AGAINST)

The information and documents related to the General Meeting of Shareholders, including drafts of documents to be approved, are publicly available on the website of Šiaulių Bankas AB at https://sb.lt/en, on the website of Nasdaq Baltic market at https://nasdaqbaltic.com/en/and in the Central Storage Facility at www.crib.lt.

The power of attorney is valid on the Meeting day.

______________________________

_______________

Shareholder/natural person's name and surname

signature

or legal entity head's position, name and surname

Disclaimer

Siauliu Bankas AB published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 14:51:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
