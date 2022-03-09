AB Siauliu Bankas : Form of the power of attorney to represent the shareholder.

|
6. Acquisition of
To acquire Bank's own shares under the following
the Bank's own
conditions:
shares
1) the purpose of acquisition of own shares is to retain and
increase the market price of the Bank's shares;
2) maximal acquisition price per share - 20% higher than
the market price of the Bank's shares on the Nasdaq
Vilnius Stock Exchange when the Management Board
makes a decision to acquire own shares
3) minimal acquisition price per share - 10% lower than the
market price of the Bank's shares in Nasdaq Vilnius
when the Management Board makes a decision to
acquire own shares;
4) the time limit for the Bank to acquire its own shares - 18
months from the date of adoption of this decision;
5) maximal number of shares to be acquired - the total
nominal value of the Bank's own shares may not
exceed 1/20 of the Bank's authorized capital;
6) the procedure for sale of own shares and the minimum
|
selling price - the shares acquired by the Bank may be
annulled
by decision of the General Meeting
of
Shareholders or sold by decision of the Management
Board determining that the minimum selling price of the
shares is their average acquisition price and the sales
procedure will ensure equal opportunities for all
shareholders to acquire the shares of the Bank;
7) to delegate
the Management Board of the Bank, in
accordance with the provisions of this resolution and
requirements of the Law on Companies of the Republic
of Lithuania, as well as when required with the
permission of the supervisory authority, to make
decisions regarding buying of the Bank's own shares,
to organize acquisition and selling of own shares, to
determine the procedure for the repurchase and sale of
shares, the time, number and price of the shares as well
as to perform other actions related to the acquisition
and sale of own shares.
7. Election of an
1. To elect the independent audit company KPMG Baltics,
audit company and
UAB for the audit of the consolidated and annual
determination of
financial statements of the Bank and the Group for the
the remuneration
years 2022 and 2023.
for the audit
2. To set the cost of auditing the consolidated financial
company
statements of the Group for 2022 and 2023 EUR 183.0
thousand (excluding VAT) per year, including EUR 96.5
thousand (excluding VAT) for auditing the Bank's
statements, with the right to increase this price by 10 per
cent.
8. Approval of the
Remuneration
To approve the Bank's Remuneration Policy.
Policy
9. Approval of the
Rules for Granting
To approve the Rules for Granting shares.
shares
The information and documents related to the General Meeting of Shareholders, including drafts of documents to be approved, are publicly available on the website of Šiaulių Bankas AB at https://sb.lt/en, on the website of Nasdaq Baltic market at https://nasdaqbaltic.com/en/and in the Central Storage Facility at www.crib.lt.