AB Siauliu Bankas : Form of the power of attorney to represent the shareholder.

6. Acquisition of To acquire Bank's own shares under the following

the Bank's own conditions:

shares 1) the purpose of acquisition of own shares is to retain and

increase the market price of the Bank's shares;

2) maximal acquisition price per share - 20% higher than

the market price of the Bank's shares on the Nasdaq

Vilnius Stock Exchange when the Management Board

makes a decision to acquire own shares

3) minimal acquisition price per share - 10% lower than the

market price of the Bank's shares in Nasdaq Vilnius

when the Management Board makes a decision to

acquire own shares;

4) the time limit for the Bank to acquire its own shares - 18

months from the date of adoption of this decision;

5) maximal number of shares to be acquired - the total

nominal value of the Bank's own shares may not

exceed 1/20 of the Bank's authorized capital; __________

6) the procedure for sale of own shares and the minimum

(FOR or

selling price - the shares acquired by the Bank may be

AGAINST)

annulled by decision of the General Meeting of

Shareholders or sold by decision of the Management

Board determining that the minimum selling price of the

shares is their average acquisition price and the sales

procedure will ensure equal opportunities for all

shareholders to acquire the shares of the Bank;

7) to delegate the Management Board of the Bank, in

accordance with the provisions of this resolution and

requirements of the Law on Companies of the Republic

of Lithuania, as well as when required with the

permission of the supervisory authority, to make

decisions regarding buying of the Bank's own shares,

to organize acquisition and selling of own shares, to

determine the procedure for the repurchase and sale of

shares, the time, number and price of the shares as well

as to perform other actions related to the acquisition

and sale of own shares.

7. Election of an 1. To elect the independent audit company KPMG Baltics,

audit company and UAB for the audit of the consolidated and annual

determination of financial statements of the Bank and the Group for the

the remuneration years 2022 and 2023. __________

for the audit 2. To set the cost of auditing the consolidated financial

(FOR or

company statements of the Group for 2022 and 2023 EUR 183.0

AGAINST)

thousand (excluding VAT) per year, including EUR 96.5

thousand (excluding VAT) for auditing the Bank's

statements, with the right to increase this price by 10 per

cent.

8. Approval of the ___________

Remuneration To approve the Bank's Remuneration Policy. (FOR or

Policy AGAINST)

9. Approval of the ___________

Rules for Granting To approve the Rules for Granting shares. (FOR or