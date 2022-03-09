AB Siauliu Bankas : General ballot paper form.

|
6. Acquisition of the
To acquire Bank's own shares under the following
FOR
AGAINST
Bank's own shares
conditions:
1) the purpose of acquisition of own shares is to retain
and increase the market price of the Bank's shares;
2) maximal acquisition price per share - 20% higher than
the market price of the Bank's shares on the Nasdaq
Vilnius Stock Exchange when the Management Board
makes a decision to acquire own shares
3) minimal acquisition price per share - 10% lower than
the market price of the Bank's shares in Nasdaq
Vilnius when the Management Board makes a
decision to acquire own shares;
4) the time limit for the Bank to acquire its own shares -
18 months from the date of adoption of this decision;
5) maximal number of shares to be acquired - the total
nominal value of the Bank's own shares may not
exceed 1/20 of the Bank's authorized capital;
6) the procedure for sale of own shares and the minimum
selling price - the shares acquired by the Bank may be
annulled by decision of the General Meeting
of
Shareholders or sold by decision of the Management
Board determining that the minimum selling price of
the shares is their average acquisition price and the
sales procedure will ensure equal opportunities for all
shareholders to acquire the shares of the Bank;
7) to delegate the Management Board of the Bank, in
accordance with the provisions of this resolution and
requirements of the Law on Companies of the
Republic of Lithuania, as well as when required with
the permission of the supervisory authority, to make
decisions regarding buying of the Bank's own shares,
to organize acquisition and selling of own shares, to
determine the procedure for the repurchase and sale
of shares, the time, number and price of the shares as
well as to perform other actions related to the
acquisition and sale of own shares.
7. Election of an audit
1. To elect the independent audit company KPMG
FOR
AGAINST
company and
Baltics, UAB for the audit of the consolidated and
determination of
annual financial statements of the Bank and the Group
the remuneration
for the years 2022 and 2023.
for the audit
2. To set the cost of auditing the consolidated financial
company
statements of the Group for 2022 and 2023 EUR
183.0 thousand (excluding VAT) per year, including
EUR 96.5 thousand (excluding VAT) for auditing the
Bank's statements, with the right to increase this price
by 10 per cent.
8. Approval of the
FOR
AGAINST
Remuneration
To approve the Bank's Remuneration Policy.
Policy
9. Approval of the
FOR
AGAINST
Rules for Granting
To approve the Rules for Granting shares.
shares
The information and documents related to the General Meeting of Shareholders, including drafts of documents to be approved, are publicly available on the website of Šiaulių Bankas AB at https://sb.lt/en, on the website of Nasdaq Baltic market at https://nasdaqbaltic.com/en/and in the Central Storage Facility at www.crib.lt.
