Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Lithuania
  4. Nasdaq Vilnius
  5. AB Siauliu Bankas
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAB1L   LT0000102253

AB SIAULIU BANKAS

(SAB1L)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AB Siauliu Bankas : General ballot paper form.

03/09/2022 | 09:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GENERAL BALLOT PAPER

of Šiaulių Bankas AB General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on 30 March 2022

Date of completion Number of votes

_______________

_______________

Shareholder ________________________________________________________________

Shareholder's natural person's name, surname and personal code, for the other shareholders - name and code

The Shareholder's authorized person or representative________________________________

position (of the legal person's representative), name and surname,

___________________________________________________________________________

documents confirming the voting right of the shareholder's authorized person or representative to be attached to this ballot paper

When voting - mark the selected option ("FOR" or "AGAINST")

Issues of the agenda

Draft resolutions

Voting

1. Presentation of the

Resolution on this item shall not be adopted.

------------------

consolidated

annual report

2. Presentation of the

Resolution on this item shall not be adopted.

------------------

audit company's

conclusion

3. Comments and

Resolution on this item shall not be adopted.

------------------

proposals of the

Supervisory

Council

4. Approval of the

To approve the set of financial statements for 2021.

FOR

AGAINST

financial

statements for

2021

5. Allocation of the

To approve allocation of the Bank's profit:

FOR

AGAINST

Bank's profit

Amount,

No

Item

EUR

thousand

1

Retained earnings at the beginning of

139 654

the financial year 2021-01-01

2

Transfers from reserves to cover losses

0

3

Net profit for the current financial year

56 005

4

Contributions from shareholders to

0

cover losses

5

Distributable retained earnings

195 659

(1+2+3+4)

6

Allocation of earnings to statutory

15 152

reserve or capital reserve

7

Allocation of earnings to contingency

0

reserve

8

Allocation of earnings to reserve for

10 000

acquisition of own shares

9

Allocation of earnings to dividends

20 425

10

Retained earnings (5-6-7-8-9)

150 082

6. Acquisition of the

To acquire Bank's own shares under the following

FOR

AGAINST

Bank's own shares

conditions:

1) the purpose of acquisition of own shares is to retain

and increase the market price of the Bank's shares;

2) maximal acquisition price per share - 20% higher than

the market price of the Bank's shares on the Nasdaq

Vilnius Stock Exchange when the Management Board

makes a decision to acquire own shares

3) minimal acquisition price per share - 10% lower than

the market price of the Bank's shares in Nasdaq

Vilnius when the Management Board makes a

decision to acquire own shares;

4) the time limit for the Bank to acquire its own shares -

18 months from the date of adoption of this decision;

5) maximal number of shares to be acquired - the total

nominal value of the Bank's own shares may not

exceed 1/20 of the Bank's authorized capital;

6) the procedure for sale of own shares and the minimum

selling price - the shares acquired by the Bank may be

annulled by decision of the General Meeting

of

Shareholders or sold by decision of the Management

Board determining that the minimum selling price of

the shares is their average acquisition price and the

sales procedure will ensure equal opportunities for all

shareholders to acquire the shares of the Bank;

7) to delegate the Management Board of the Bank, in

accordance with the provisions of this resolution and

requirements of the Law on Companies of the

Republic of Lithuania, as well as when required with

the permission of the supervisory authority, to make

decisions regarding buying of the Bank's own shares,

to organize acquisition and selling of own shares, to

determine the procedure for the repurchase and sale

of shares, the time, number and price of the shares as

well as to perform other actions related to the

acquisition and sale of own shares.

7. Election of an audit

1. To elect the independent audit company KPMG

FOR

AGAINST

company and

Baltics, UAB for the audit of the consolidated and

determination of

annual financial statements of the Bank and the Group

the remuneration

for the years 2022 and 2023.

for the audit

2. To set the cost of auditing the consolidated financial

company

statements of the Group for 2022 and 2023 EUR

183.0 thousand (excluding VAT) per year, including

EUR 96.5 thousand (excluding VAT) for auditing the

Bank's statements, with the right to increase this price

by 10 per cent.

8. Approval of the

FOR

AGAINST

Remuneration

To approve the Bank's Remuneration Policy.

Policy

9. Approval of the

FOR

AGAINST

Rules for Granting

To approve the Rules for Granting shares.

shares

The information and documents related to the General Meeting of Shareholders, including drafts of documents to be approved, are publicly available on the website of Šiaulių Bankas AB at https://sb.lt/en, on the website of Nasdaq Baltic market at https://nasdaqbaltic.com/en/and in the Central Storage Facility at www.crib.lt.

__________________________________________ ______________________________

Shareholder's (or his/her authorized person's or representative's) name and surname

signature

Disclaimer

Siauliu Bankas AB published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 14:51:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AB SIAULIU BANKAS
09:52aAB SIAULIU BANKAS : Total number of the Bank's shares and the number of shares with voting..
PU
09:52aAB SIAULIU BANKAS : General ballot paper form.
PU
09:52aAB SIAULIU BANKAS : Form of the power of attorney to represent the shareholder.
PU
08:43aDraft resolutions prepared by the Management Board for the Ordinary General Meeting of ..
GL
08:43aDraft resolutions prepared by the Management Board for the Ordinary General Meeting of ..
GL
03:21aAB SIAULIU BANKAS : New features in the mobile application
PU
02:10aDraft resolutions prepared by the Management Board for the Ordinary General Meeting of ..
AQ
02:01aConvocation of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
AQ
03/07Supervisory Council member resignation notice has been received
AQ
03/03The recording of Šiaulių Bankas Investor Conference Webinar of introducing ..
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 360 M 127 M 127 M
Net income 2021 149 M 52,3 M 52,3 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,86x
Yield 2021 1,80%
Capitalization 1 095 M 385 M 385 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,04x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,79x
Nbr of Employees 882
Free-Float 90,5%
Chart AB SIAULIU BANKAS
Duration : Period :
AB Siauliu Bankas Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,83 LTL
Average target price 2,35 LTL
Spread / Average Target 28,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Algirdas Butkus Chairman-Management Board
Donatas Savickas Deputy Chief Executive Officer & Head-Finance
Arvydas Salda Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jonas Bartkus Head-Information Technologies
Ilona Baranauskiene Head-Legal & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AB SIAULIU BANKAS-22.34%385
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.97%161 228
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.13.71%80 075
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK4.79%65 581
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)13.92%58 354
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-9.78%50 278