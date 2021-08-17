Log in
    SAB1L   LT0000102253

AB SIAULIU BANKAS

(SAB1L)
AB Siauliu Bankas : On Friday (August 20), some customer service points of Šiaulių Bankas will work shorter

08/17/2021 | 08:14am EDT
On Friday (August 20), some customer service points of Šiaulių Bankas will work shorter

Dear Clients,

On Friday (August 20), the following customer service points Šiaulių Bankas of will work shorter:

in Vilnius:

  • Vilniaus Akropolio customer service point
    from 10:00 to 15:30
  • PLC Panoramos customer service point
    from 10:00 to 15:30

in Kaunas:

  • Kauno Akropolio customer service point
    from 10:00 to 16:00
  • Kauno Kalniečių customer service point
    from 09:00 to 16:00

in Klaipėda:

  • Klaipėdos customer service point
    from 08:00 to 14:00

in Šiauliai:

  • Šiaulių Pramonės customer service point
    from 08:00 to 14:45
  • Šiauliai branch from 08:00 to 14:45

In Alytus:

  • Alytus customer service centre
    from 08:00 to 15:00

In Anykščiai:

  • Anykšių customer service point
    from 08:00 to 15:00

In Biržai:

  • Biržų customer service centre
    from 08:00 to 14:00

In Jonava:

  • Jonavos customer service point
    from 08:00 to 15:00

In Jurbarkas:

  • Jurbarko customer service point
    from 08:00 to 14:45

In Kelmė:

  • Klemės customer service centre
    from 08:00 to 14:45

In Kėdainiai:

  • Kėdainių customer service centre
    from 08:00 to 15:00

In Marijampolė:

  • Marijampolės customer service centre
    from 08:00 to 15:00

In Panevėžys:

  • Panevėžio customer service centre
    from 08:00 to 14:45
  • Panevėžio Žaros customer service point
    from 08:00 to 14:45

In Palanga:

  • Palanga customer service centre
    from 08:00 to 14:00

In Rokiškis:

  • Rokiškio customer service point
    from 08:00 to 14:00

In Tauragė:

  • Tauragės customer service centre
    from 08:00 to 15:00

In Ukmergė:

  • Ukmergės customer service point
    from 08:00 to 15:00

In Utena:

  • Utenos customer service centre
    from 08:00 to 15:00

In Vilkaviškis:

  • Vilkaviškio customer service point
    from 08:00 to 14:45

In Visaginas:

  • Visagino customer service centre
    from 08:00 to 14:00


On other days, the Bank will be operating as usually.

Please accept our sincere apologies for any temporary inconveniences.

Yours,
Šiaulių Bankas

Disclaimer

Siauliu Bankas AB published this content on 17 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2021 12:13:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 365 M 124 M 124 M
Net income 2021 155 M 53,0 M 53,0 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,27x
Yield 2021 4,05%
Capitalization 1 541 M 526 M 526 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,22x
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 861
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart AB SIAULIU BANKAS
Duration : Period :
AB Siauliu Bankas Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,57 LTL
Average target price 2,48 LTL
Spread / Average Target -3,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Algirdas Butkus Chairman-Management Board
Donatas Savickas Deputy Chief Executive Officer & Head-Finance
Arvydas Salda Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jonas Bartkus Head-Information Technologies
Ilona Baranauskiene Head-Legal & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AB SIAULIU BANKAS49.40%526
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-7.75%154 814
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.32.42%73 828
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED26.56%59 806
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.3.15%59 794
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-5.17%55 033