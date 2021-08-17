AB Siauliu Bankas : On Friday (August 20), some customer service points of Šiaulių Bankas will work shorter

On Friday (August 20), some customer service points of Šiaulių Bankas will work shorter
Dear Clients,
On Friday (August 20), the following customer service points Šiaulių Bankas of will work shorter:
in Vilnius:
-
Vilniaus Akropolio customer service point
from 10:00 to 15:30
-
PLC Panoramos customer service point
from 10:00 to 15:30
in Kaunas:
-
Kauno Akropolio customer service point
from 10:00 to 16:00
-
Kauno Kalniečių customer service point
from 09:00 to 16:00
in Klaipėda:
-
Klaipėdos customer service point
from 08:00 to 14:00
in Šiauliai:
-
Šiaulių Pramonės customer service point
from 08:00 to 14:45
-
Šiauliai branch from 08:00 to 14:45
In Alytus:
-
Alytus customer service centre
from 08:00 to 15:00
In Anykščiai:
-
Anykšių customer service point
from 08:00 to 15:00
In Biržai:
-
Biržų customer service centre
from 08:00 to 14:00
In Jonava:
-
Jonavos customer service point
from 08:00 to 15:00
In Jurbarkas:
-
Jurbarko customer service point
from 08:00 to 14:45
In Kelmė:
-
Klemės customer service centre
from 08:00 to 14:45
In Kėdainiai:
-
Kėdainių customer service centre
from 08:00 to 15:00
In Marijampolė:
-
Marijampolės customer service centre
from 08:00 to 15:00
In Panevėžys:
-
Panevėžio customer service centre
from 08:00 to 14:45
-
Panevėžio Žaros customer service point
from 08:00 to 14:45
In Palanga:
-
Palanga customer service centre
from 08:00 to 14:00
In Rokiškis:
-
Rokiškio customer service point
from 08:00 to 14:00
In Tauragė:
-
Tauragės customer service centre
from 08:00 to 15:00
In Ukmergė:
-
Ukmergės customer service point
from 08:00 to 15:00
In Utena:
-
Utenos customer service centre
from 08:00 to 15:00
In Vilkaviškis:
-
Vilkaviškio customer service point
from 08:00 to 14:45
In Visaginas:
-
Visagino customer service centre
from 08:00 to 14:00
On other days, the Bank will be operating as usually.
Please accept our sincere apologies for any temporary inconveniences.
Yours,
Šiaulių Bankas
Disclaimer
Siauliu Bankas AB published this content on 17 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2021 12:13:10 UTC.