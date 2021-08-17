AB Siauliu Bankas : On Friday (August 20), some customer service points of Šiaulių Bankas will work shorter

Dear Clients,



On Friday (August 20), the following customer service points Šiaulių Bankas of will work shorter:

in Vilnius:

Vilniaus Akropolio customer service point

from 10:00 to 15:30

from 10:00 to 15:30 PLC Panoramos customer service point

from 10:00 to 15:30

in Kaunas:

Kauno Akropolio customer service point

from 10:00 to 16:00

from 10:00 to 16:00 Kauno Kalniečių customer service point

from 09:00 to 16:00

in Klaipėda:

Klaipėdos customer service point

from 08:00 to 14:00

in Šiauliai:

Šiaulių Pramonės customer service point

from 08:00 to 14:45

from 08:00 to 14:45 Šiauliai branch from 08:00 to 14:45

In Alytus:

Alytus customer service centre

from 08:00 to 15:00

In Anykščiai:

Anykšių customer service point

from 08:00 to 15:00

In Biržai:

Biržų customer service centre

from 08:00 to 14:00

In Jonava:

Jonavos customer service point

from 08:00 to 15:00

In Jurbarkas:

Jurbarko customer service point

from 08:00 to 14:45

In Kelmė:

Klemės customer service centre

from 08:00 to 14:45

In Kėdainiai:

Kėdainių customer service centre

from 08:00 to 15:00

In Marijampolė:

Marijampolės customer service centre

from 08:00 to 15:00

In Panevėžys:

Panevėžio customer service centre

from 08:00 to 14:45

from 08:00 to 14:45 Panevėžio Žaros customer service point

from 08:00 to 14:45

In Palanga:

Palanga customer service centre

from 08:00 to 14:00

In Rokiškis:

Rokiškio customer service point

from 08:00 to 14:00

In Tauragė:

Tauragės customer service centre

from 08:00 to 15:00

In Ukmergė:

Ukmergės customer service point

from 08:00 to 15:00

In Utena:

Utenos customer service centre

from 08:00 to 15:00

In Vilkaviškis:

Vilkaviškio customer service point

from 08:00 to 14:45

In Visaginas:

Visagino customer service centre

from 08:00 to 14:00



On other days, the Bank will be operating as usually.

Please accept our sincere apologies for any temporary inconveniences.



Yours,

Šiaulių Bankas