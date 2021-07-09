Log in
    SAB1L   LT0000102253

AB SIAULIU BANKAS

(SAB1L)
AB Siauliu Bankas : Four euro zone banks pass ECB stress test exercise

07/09/2021
FILE PHOTO: European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters building is seen in Frankfurt

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Four euro zone banks that recently fell under the European Central Bank's supervision passed a stress test exercise, which uncovered no capital shortfalls, the ECB said on Friday.

The banks - Italy's Cassa Centrale Banca and Iccrea Banca S.p.A , Estonia's Luminor Bank AS and Lithuania's Siauliu bankas - have all been classified as significant institutions with their supervision passing to the ECB from local authorities.

"The comprehensive assessment shows that none of the four banks face any capital shortfalls, as they did not fall below the relevant thresholds used in the asset quality review and the stress test," the ECB said in a statement.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Richard Chang)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 365 M 125 M 125 M
Net income 2021 160 M 54,9 M 54,9 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 2,38x
Yield 2021 15,8%
Capitalization 396 M 470 M 136 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,09x
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 850
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart AB SIAULIU BANKAS
AB Siauliu Bankas Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,66 LTL
Average target price 2,52 LTL
Spread / Average Target 282%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Algirdas Butkus Chairman-Management Board
Donatas Savickas Deputy Chief Executive Officer & Head-Finance
Arvydas Salda Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jonas Bartkus Head-Information Technologies
Ilona Baranauskiene Head-Legal & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AB SIAULIU BANKAS32.33%476
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-6.69%162 586
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.15.98%70 589
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.9.98%70 219
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED22.69%60 723
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-11.08%52 826