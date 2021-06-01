Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Lithuania
  4. Nasdaq Vilnius
  5. AB Siauliu Bankas
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAB1L   LT0000102253

AB SIAULIU BANKAS

(SAB1L)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AB Siauliu Bankas : You are welcome to update the mobile application of Šiaulių Bankas

06/01/2021 | 02:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
You are welcome to update the mobile application of Šiaulių Bankas

Please be informed that from 01/07/2021, the old mobile application of Šiaulių Bankas will no longer be available, therefore, if you have not tried the updated application yet, we invite you not to delay any longer.

Download the new application from Google Play or the App Store by typing Šiaulių bankas in the search box. You can get acquainted with the functionality of the app by using the DEMO version offered in the login window of the app.

What to expect in the new mobile app of Šiaulių Bankas?

Convenient and secure login

You can login to the new mobile app of Šiaulių Bankas with a Smart-ID or using a mobile signature. You will also be able to create your own four-digit PIN or use the biometric fingerprint login.

Easy to use

The design of the application is tailored so that you can easily find all the information you need. As soon as you login, you see summarized account details, make payments quickly and easily, and receive free app notifications about inflows.

Instant payments

You can make instant payments via the mobile app of Šiaulių Bankas, i.e., the funds are transferred to the beneficiary's account immediately. Payments are made around the clock, including weekends and public holidays, and the maximum amount of instant payment is up to EUR 100,000.

If your smartphone is running an version of the operating system older than Android v5.0 or iOS v9.0, if you do not have the ability to create Smart-ID or mobile signature tools, you are welcome to use the BETA mobile version of the internet bank on your phone.

In case of any queries, do not hesitate to contact us by tel. 1813 (+370 37 301 337 when calling from abroad), e-mail to kc@sb.lt or visit any customer service point of Šiaulių Bankas.

Yours,
Šiaulių Bankas

Disclaimer

Siauliu Bankas AB published this content on 01 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2021 06:07:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AB SIAULIU BANKAS
02:08aAB SIAULIU BANKAS  : You are welcome to update the mobile application of &Scaron..
PU
05/31AB SIAULIU BANKAS  : Information to be delivered by Šiaulių Bankas a..
AQ
05/18AB SIAULIU BANKAS  : Mobile app of Šiaulių Bankas and the new Intern..
PU
05/07AB SIAULIU BANKAS  : Change in the Management Board of Šiaulių banka..
AQ
05/06AB SIAULIU BANKAS  : The recording of Šiaulių Bankas Investor Confer..
AQ
05/05AB SIAULIU BANKAS  : Information to be delivered by Šiaulių Bankas a..
AQ
04/30AB SIAULIU BANKAS  : Šiaulių Bankas Group results for Q1 2021
AQ
04/29AB SIAULIU BANKAS  : Šiaulių bankas will hold an Investor Conference..
AQ
04/23AB SIAULIU BANKAS  : Dividend Payment Procedure
AQ
04/14AB SIAULIU BANKAS  : Translation of the Articles of Association of Šiauli..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 365 M 129 M 129 M
Net income 2021 160 M 56,6 M 56,6 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,60x
Yield 2021 4,37%
Capitalization 1 431 M 507 M 507 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,92x
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 850
Free-Float 92,3%
Chart AB SIAULIU BANKAS
Duration : Period :
AB Siauliu Bankas Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 2,52 LTL
Last Close Price 2,38 LTL
Spread / Highest target 16,2%
Spread / Average Target 5,69%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Algirdas Butkus Chairman-Management Board
Donatas Savickas Deputy Chief Executive Officer & Head-Finance
Arvydas Salda Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jonas Bartkus Head-Information Technologies
Ilona Baranauskiene Head-Legal & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AB SIAULIU BANKAS38.55%507
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED10.92%176 900
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.27.63%77 685
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.25.13%74 657
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED26.48%62 813
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-5.83%54 647