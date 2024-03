Siauliu bankas AB is a Lithuanian-based bank. The Bank provides services for both individuals and legal entities. For individuals, the Bank offers credits, leasing, real estate and home loans, deposits, investment services, insurance services, bank accounts, cash and non-cash money transfers, payment cards, online and mobile banking, and various currency services, such as currency trading, currency risk management, and others. The Bank's corporate portfolio includes financing, long- and short-term loans, leasing, factoring, deposits, securities operations, business bank accounts, business credit and debit cards, cash transactions, payments, electronic banking, and others.

Sector Banks