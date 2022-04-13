Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Lithuania
  4. Nasdaq Vilnius
  5. AB Siauliu Bankas
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAB1L   LT0000102253

AB SIAULIU BANKAS

(SAB1L)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Vilnius  -  04/13 08:59:31 am EDT
0.6240 EUR   -1.11%
10:10aDividend Payment Procedure
GL
02:42aNotifications on the transactions concluded by managers in issuer's securities
GL
02:42aNotifications on the transactions concluded by managers in issuer's securities
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dividend Payment Procedure

04/13/2022 | 10:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The General meeting of shareholders held on 30 March 2022 approved allocation of the profit of Šiaulių Bankas AB which included a pay-out of dividends - 0.034 euro shall be paid for each ordinary registered share with a nominal value of 0.29 euro. Dividends shall be paid out to persons who were the shareholders of Šiaulių Bankas AB at the end of the record day - 13 April 2022.

The Bank shall pay out dividends on 27 April 2022 in compliance with the following procedure:
- those shareholders whose shares are being accounted in the securities accounts with banks and financial brokerage companies rendering investment services will receive an amount of dividends after deduction of Personal Income Tax or Corporate Profit Tax in compliance with the laws of the Republic of Lithuania which shall be transferred to the accounts with the respective banks or financial brokerage companies;

- for shareholders whose shares are accounted for in Šiaulių Bankas AB in the issuer's accounting, the amount of dividends, after deducting personal income tax or income tax in accordance with the laws of the Republic of Lithuania, will be transferred to the account specified by the shareholder. If the shareholder has not specified an account for the transfer of dividends, he/she must submit an application for the transfer of dividends. Applications are accepted from 13 April 2022 in all customer service points of Šiaulių Bankas AB. Before going to the customer service department, it is necessary to register for a visit on-line at https://sb.lt/en or by phone 1813. Applications for dividend transfer can also be submitted via the bank's e-banking.

Taxation of dividends:
- Dividends of natural persons residents of the Republic of Lithuania and foreign countries shall be subject to 15 per cent of the Personal Income Tax rate;

- Dividends of legal entities residents of the Republic of Lithuania and foreign countries shall be subject to 15 per cent of the Corporate Profit Tax rate, unless otherwise provided for in the laws.

Additional information:
Director of Securities Operations Department Jolanta Dobiliauskienė
+370 41 595 669, e-mail jolanta.dobiliauskiene@sb.lt


All news about AB SIAULIU BANKAS
10:10aDividend Payment Procedure
GL
02:42aNotifications on the transactions concluded by managers in issuer's securities
GL
02:42aNotifications on the transactions concluded by managers in issuer's securities
GL
04/12Granting, Approval and Exercise of Employee Options
AQ
04/12AB SIAULIU BANKAS : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/05Šiaulių Bankas has established a special purpose vehicle
GL
04/01Ex-dividend Date
AQ
03/31Moody's affirmed rating of Šiaulių Bankas and its positive outlook
AQ
03/30Resolutions of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
AQ
03/30AB Siauliu Bankas Approves Dividend
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 393 M 138 M 138 M
Net income 2022 165 M 57,9 M 57,9 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,33x
Yield 2022 5,13%
Capitalization 1 166 M 410 M 410 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,97x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,79x
Nbr of Employees 882
Free-Float 90,5%
Chart AB SIAULIU BANKAS
Duration : Period :
AB Siauliu Bankas Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,95 LTL
Average target price 2,35 LTL
Spread / Average Target 20,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Algirdas Butkus Chairman-Management Board
Donatas Savickas Deputy Chief Executive Officer & Head-Finance
Arvydas Salda Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jonas Bartkus Head-Information Technologies
Ilona Baranauskiene Head-Legal & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AB SIAULIU BANKAS-17.08%410
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED11.19%166 177
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.18.83%80 853
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK6.85%66 951
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)18.97%60 942
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-0.33%57 281