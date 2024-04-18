The Ordinary general meeting of shareholders held on 29 March 2024 approved allocation of the profit of Šiaulių Bankas AB which included a pay-out of dividends - 0.0485 euro shall be paid for each ordinary registered share with a nominal value of 0.29 euro. Dividends shall be paid out to persons who were the shareholders of Šiaulių Bankas AB at the end of the record day - 15 April 2024.

The Bank shall pay out dividends on 26 April 2024 in compliance with the following procedure:

- those shareholders whose shares are being accounted in the securities accounts with banks and financial brokerage companies rendering investment services will receive an amount of dividends after deduction of Personal Income Tax or Corporate Profit Tax in compliance with the laws of the Republic of Lithuania which shall be transferred to the accounts with the respective banks or financial brokerage companies;

- for shareholders whose shares are accounted for in Šiaulių Bankas AB in the issuer's accounting, the amount of dividends, after deducting personal income tax or income tax in accordance with the laws of the Republic of Lithuania, will be transferred to the account specified by the shareholder. If the shareholder has not specified an account for the transfer of dividends, he/she must submit an application for the transfer of dividends. Applications are accepted from 18 April 2024 in all customer service points of Šiaulių Bankas AB. Before going to the customer service department, it is necessary to register for a visit on-line at https://sb.lt/en or by phone 1813. Applications for dividend transfer can also be submitted via the Internet Bank.

Taxation of dividends:

- Dividends of natural persons residents of the Republic of Lithuania and foreign countries shall be subject to 15 per cent of the Personal Income Tax rate;

- Dividends of legal entities residents of the Republic of Lithuania and foreign countries shall be subject to 15 per cent of the Corporate Profit Tax rate, unless otherwise provided for in the laws.

Additional information:

Director of Securities Operations Department Jolanta Dobiliauskienė

jolanta.dobiliauskiene@sb.lt