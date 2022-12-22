Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Lithuania
  4. Nasdaq Vilnius
  5. AB Siauliu Bankas
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAB1L   LT0000102253

AB SIAULIU BANKAS

(SAB1L)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Vilnius  -  08:59 2022-12-21 am EST
0.6760 EUR   -0.44%
02:01aINVL LIFE, a company of Invalda INVL group, sold 0.06% of AB Šiaulių bankas shares
GL
12/19SREP capital requirements set for Šiaulių bankas
GL
12/19SREP capital requirements set for Šiaulių bankas
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

INVL LIFE, a company of Invalda INVL group, sold 0.06% of AB Šiaulių bankas shares

12/22/2022 | 02:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hereby we inform that INVL LIFE, a company of Invalda INVL group, sold a total of 341,745 units of AB Šiaulių bankas shares (0.06% of the authorized capital of AB Šiaulių bankas) for the total price of EUR 238,460 on the regulated market through the Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange.

In the announcement published on 22 December 2021, about the contract for the acquisition of AB Šiaulių bankas shares from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (the text of the announcement is here) it was indicated that Invalda INVL has not made a decision to increase the number of Šiaulių bankas shares directly or indirectly controlled to the extent that the limit of 10% of Šiaulių bankas shares is reached or exceeded. The permission of the supervisory authority is required for the acquisition of such stake in a bank.

After the implementation of the second stage of the above-mentioned contract (it must be implemented by 31 May 2023), the 10% share limit would have been exceeded, therefore it was decided to sell part of the bank shares held by INVL LIFE.

Moreover, we inform that the 10% share limit will be exceeded after the implementation of the merger of the retail businesses between Invalda INVL and Šiaulių bankas announced on 23 November 2022 (the text of this announcement is here), which still needs to be approved by the general meetings of shareholders of the both issuers. Therefore, if this transaction is approved by shareholders, Invalda INVL will apply in the near future for the necessary approvals to acquire a qualified share of the bank's authorized capital (10%).   

Additional information:
Tomas Varenbergas
Head of Treasury and Markets
tomas.varenbergas@sb.lt , +370 5 203 22 00


 


All news about AB SIAULIU BANKAS
02:01aINVL LIFE, a company of Invalda INVL group, sold 0.06% of AB Šiaulių bankas..
GL
12/19SREP capital requirements set for Šiaulių bankas
GL
12/19SREP capital requirements set for Šiaulių bankas
AQ
12/15The recording of Siaulių Bankas Investor Conference Webinar of introducing the rec..
GL
12/15The recording of Siaulių Bankas Investor Conference Webinar of introducing the rec..
AQ
12/14Information to be delivered by Šiaulių Bankas at the Investor Conference We..
GL
12/13Notification on the transaction concluded by manager in issuer's securities
GL
12/13Notification on the transaction concluded by manager in issuer's securities
AQ
12/12Šiaulių bankas will hold an Investor Webinar to introduce the recent develo..
GL
12/12Šiaulių bankas will hold an Investor Webinar to introduce the recent develo..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 291 M 102 M 102 M
Net income 2022 151 M 52,9 M 52,9 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,23x
Yield 2022 4,17%
Capitalization 1 226 M 431 M 431 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,22x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,90x
Nbr of Employees 910
Free-Float 82,0%
Chart AB SIAULIU BANKAS
Duration : Period :
AB Siauliu Bankas Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,04 LTL
Average target price 2,18 LTL
Spread / Average Target 6,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vytautas Sinius CEO & Deputy Chairman-Management Board
Donatas Savickas Deputy Chief Executive Officer & Head-Finance
Algirdas Butkus Chairman-Board & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Jonas Bartkus Head-Information Technologies
Ilona Baranauskiene Head-Legal & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AB SIAULIU BANKAS-11.17%431
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-17.87%383 341
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.65%258 242
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.86%206 089
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-14.59%156 154
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-14.63%149 877