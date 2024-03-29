29 March 2024 The General Meeting of Shareholders of Šiaulių Bankas AB elected the Supervisory Council of the Bank for a new four-year term of office (2024-2028).



Valdas Vitkauskas, Susan Gail Buyske, Tomas Okmanas, Mindaugas Raila, Darius Šulnis, Gintaras Kateiva were re-elected to the Supervisory Council of Šiaulių Bankas and a new independent member of the Supervisory Council, Monika Nachyła was elected. The selection of the eighth member of the Supervisory Council continues.

Ms Nachyła holds a Master's degree in Economics in International Finance and Insurance from the Warsaw School of Economics and is a regular member of the Supervisory Council of leading Polish companies in the financial, telecommunications and trade sectors.

Ramunė Vilija Zabulienė and Miha Košak have completed their service on the Supervisory Council of Šiaulių Bankas.

"We would like to thank Ramune Vilija Zabuliene and Miha Košak for their commitment, time and expertise in contributing significantly to Šiaulių Bankas' impressive results and growth throughout the entire period of their work on the Supervisory Council. The rules of independence dictate that we have to rotate.

We would like to congratulate Monika Nachyła, the new member of the Supervisory Council elected by the shareholders. We look forward to continuing our work together with the same success", says V. Vitkauskas, Chairman of the Supervisory Council of Šiaulių Bankas.

At the first meeting of the newly elected Supervisory Council on 29 March 2024, Mr Vitkauskas was re-elected Chairman of the Supervisory Council of Šiaulių bankas and a new Management Board was also elected for a new four-year term of office (2024-2028).

Long-standing members of the Šiaulių Bankas management team Vytautas Sinius, Mindaugas Rudys, Donatas Savickas, Daiva Šorienė, Algimantas Gaulia and Agnė Duksienė were re-elected to the Šiaulių bankas Management Board. Tomas Varenbergas, Head of Investment Management Division of Šiaulių Bankas, and Laura Križinauskienė, Head of Private Clients Division, who headed INVL Asset Management before the merger of retail businesses of Šiaulių Bankas and INVL Invalda, have also been elected to the Management Board. Vytautas Sinius was elected Chairman of the Management Board.

"The changes in the Management Board of Šiaulių Bankas reflect Šiaulių Bankas' ambitious plans to grow by further strengthening the retail banking and savings and investment services segments. I believe that the new Management Board will make a significant contribution to the implementation of Šiaulių Bankas' renewed strategy for 2024 - 2029", emphasises V. Sinius.

The newly elected members of the Supervisory Council and the Management Board of Šiaulių Bankas will take up their duties after obtaining the relevant permits from the supervisory authority.