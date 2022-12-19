Advanced search
    SAB1L   LT0000102253

AB SIAULIU BANKAS

(SAB1L)
2022-12-19
0.6900 EUR   -2.68%
10:13aSREP capital requirements set for Šiaulių bankas
GL
10:12aSREP capital requirements set for Šiaulių bankas
AQ
12/15The recording of Siaulių Bankas Investor Conference Webinar of introducing the recent developments
GL
SREP capital requirements set for Šiaulių bankas

12/19/2022 | 10:13am EST
Following the Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP) of Šiaulių Bankas AB, the European Central Bank set an additional capital requirement (P2R) of 2.05 per cent for Šiaulių Bankas AB, calculated according to the Pillar II, effective from 1 January 2023. The P2R requirement increased from 1.6 per cent set in the previous SREP assessment.

Also, a non-binding Pillar 2 guidance (P2G) requirement of 1.75 per cent has been set, which is recommended to be incorporated into capital planning and risk management framework. The P2G requirement did not change from the previous SREP assessment.

Additional information shall be provided by
Head of Risk Management Division
Algimantas Gaulia, +370 37 372 837, algimantas.gaulia@sb.lt


Financials
Sales 2022 291 M 102 M 102 M
Net income 2022 151 M 52,9 M 52,9 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,62x
Yield 2022 3,97%
Capitalization 1 285 M 452 M 452 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,42x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,08x
Nbr of Employees 910
Free-Float 82,0%
Managers and Directors
Vytautas Sinius CEO & Deputy Chairman-Management Board
Donatas Savickas Deputy Chief Executive Officer & Head-Finance
Algirdas Butkus Chairman-Board & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Jonas Bartkus Head-Information Technologies
Ilona Baranauskiene Head-Legal & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AB SIAULIU BANKAS-6.83%452
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-18.35%379 234
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.75%254 311
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.73%208 725
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-14.15%156 954
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.96%152 921