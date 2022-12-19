SREP capital requirements set for Šiaulių bankas

Following the Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP) of Šiaulių Bankas AB, the European Central Bank set an additional capital requirement (P2R) of 2.05 per cent for Šiaulių Bankas AB, calculated according to the Pillar II, effective from 1 January 2023. The P2R requirement increased from 1.6 per cent set in the previous SREP assessment.

Also, a non-binding Pillar 2 guidance (P2G) requirement of 1.75 per cent has been set, which is recommended to be incorporated into capital planning and risk management framework. The P2G requirement did not change from the previous SREP assessment.