  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Lithuania
  4. Nasdaq Vilnius
  5. AB Siauliu Bankas
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAB1L   LT0000102253

AB SIAULIU BANKAS

(SAB1L)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Nasdaq Vilnius  -  04/05 08:59:47 am EDT
0.674 EUR   +1.97%
04/01Ex-dividend Date
AQ
03/31Moody's affirmed rating of Šiaulių Bankas and its positive outlook
AQ
03/30Resolutions of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Šiaulių Bankas has established a special purpose vehicle

04/05/2022 | 09:59am EDT
  On April 5, 2022 Šiaulių Bankas established a special purpose vehicle - SB Modernizavimo Fondas UAB, legal entity code: 306057616, registered office address Tilžės st.149, Šiauliai, 76348.

  The goal of establishment of the SB Modernizavimo Fondas is to manage the Fund to be set up to finance multi-apartment buildings renovation projects, thus entering the final phase of the project. The Bank will inform about the launch of the Fund by a separate announcement.

  The aim of the unique multi-apartment building renovation financing Fund is to lend funds raised from private and institutional investors to energy efficiency projects in Lithuania. Šiaulių Bankas, as a leader in multi-apartment renovation financing in the country, is the founder of the Fund and the administrator of the renovation loans, while SB Modernizavimo Fondas UAB is the legal manager.

   Additional information:
   Goda Butkienė
   Director, Financial Services Development Department
   +37068243241 goda.butkiene@sb.lt


