    SAB1L   LT0000102253

AB SIAULIU BANKAS

(SAB1L)
06:12 2022-12-15 am EST
0.7210 EUR   -0.55%
06:01aThe recording of Siaulių Bankas Investor Conference Webinar of introducing the recent developments
GL
06:00aThe recording of Siaulių Bankas Investor Conference Webinar of introducing the recent developments
AQ
12/14Information to be delivered by Šiaulių Bankas at the Investor Conference Webinar to introduce the recent developments
GL
The recording of Siaulių Bankas Investor Conference Webinar of introducing the recent developments

12/15/2022 | 06:01am EST
During the Investor Conference Webinar Vytautas Sinius, CEO, Donatas Savickas, CFO and Tomas Varenbergas, Head of Treasury & Markets introduced the recent developments and answered the participant questions afterwards.

The recording of it can be found on Nasdaq youtube channel there.

Presentation and the recording of webinar are also posted on the Bank's website https://sb.lt/en/investors

Šiaulių bankas thanks all participants.

Additional information:
Tomas Varenbergas
Head of Treasury and Markets
tomas.varenbergas@sb.lt, +370 5 203 22 00


Financials
Sales 2022 291 M 102 M 102 M
Net income 2022 151 M 52,9 M 52,9 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,86x
Yield 2022 3,87%
Capitalization 1 320 M 464 M 464 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,54x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,20x
Nbr of Employees 910
Free-Float 82,0%
Managers and Directors
Vytautas Sinius CEO & Deputy Chairman-Management Board
Donatas Savickas Deputy Chief Executive Officer & Head-Finance
Algirdas Butkus Chairman-Board & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Jonas Bartkus Head-Information Technologies
Ilona Baranauskiene Head-Legal & Administration
