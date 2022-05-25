Valdas Vitkauskas starts taking the position of as an independent member of the Supervisory Council of Šiaulių Bankas AB

Šiaulių Bankas AB, company code 112025254, address Tilžės str. 149, 76348 Šiauliai, Lithuania.

On 24 May 2022 AB Šiaulių Bankas received the notification from the European Central Bank (ECB), that the Governing Council of the ECB has decided not to object to the appointment of Valdas Vitkauskas as an independent member of the Supervisory Council of Šiaulių Bankas AB.

Valdas Vitkauskas has been elected to the Supervisory Council of Šiaulių Bankas at the General Meeting of Shareholders held on 30 March 2022. The decision of the meeting stipulates that he will take up the duties of the member of the Supervisory Council only with the permission of the supervisory authority.

Valdas Vitkauskas is considered to be as an independent member of the Supervisory Council of Šiaulių Bankas AB from 1 June 2022.

