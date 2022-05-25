Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Lithuania
  Nasdaq Vilnius
  AB Siauliu Bankas
  News
  Summary
    SAB1L   LT0000102253

AB SIAULIU BANKAS

(SAB1L)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Vilnius  -  05/24 08:59:48 am EDT
0.6140 EUR   -0.65%
02:31aValdas Vitkauskas starts taking the position of as an independent member of the Supervisory Council of Šiaulių Bankas AB
GL
02:30aValdas Vitkauskas starts taking the position of as an independent member of the Supervisory Council of Šiaulių Bankas AB
AQ
05/18Notification on the transactions concluded by manager in issuer's securities
GL
Valdas Vitkauskas starts taking the position of as an independent member of the Supervisory Council of Šiaulių Bankas AB

05/25/2022 | 02:31am EDT
Šiaulių Bankas AB, company code 112025254, address Tilžės str. 149, 76348 Šiauliai, Lithuania.

On 24 May 2022 AB Šiaulių Bankas received the notification from the European Central Bank (ECB), that the Governing Council of the ECB has decided not to object to the appointment of Valdas Vitkauskas as an independent member of the Supervisory Council of Šiaulių Bankas AB.

Valdas Vitkauskas has been elected to the Supervisory Council of Šiaulių Bankas at the General Meeting of Shareholders held on 30 March 2022. The decision of the meeting stipulates that he will take up the duties of the member of the Supervisory Council only with the permission of the supervisory authority.

Valdas Vitkauskas is considered to be as an independent member of the Supervisory Council of Šiaulių Bankas AB from 1 June 2022.

Additional information:
Head of HR
Jurgita Simanavičiūtė, +370 5 203 2263, jurgita.simanaviciute@sb.lt



Financials
Sales 2022 337 M 119 M 119 M
Net income 2022 151 M 53,1 M 53,1 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,84x
Yield 2022 4,80%
Capitalization 1 121 M 394 M 394 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,32x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,14x
Nbr of Employees 892
Free-Float 81,9%
Chart AB SIAULIU BANKAS
Duration : Period :
AB Siauliu Bankas Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,87 LTL
Average target price 2,19 LTL
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Algirdas Butkus Chairman-Management Board
Donatas Savickas Deputy Chief Executive Officer & Head-Finance
Arvydas Salda Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jonas Bartkus Head-Information Technologies
Ilona Baranauskiene Head-Legal & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AB SIAULIU BANKAS-19.32%394
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-21.31%365 956
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-19.87%289 000
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.45%238 621
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.89%180 430
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-9.77%166 093