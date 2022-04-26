AB SKF : First quarter 2022

First-quarter report 2022

• Net sales of SEK 22,942 million (19,865).

• 6.5% organic growth driven by strong sales in most regions.

• Adjusted operating proﬁt of SEK 3,058 million (2,789).

• 13.3% (14.0%) adjusted operating margin with accelerated price realization. - Industrial adjusted operating margin 16.5% (16.3%) - Automotive adjusted operating margin 5.2% (8.9%)

• Net Cash ﬂow from operations SEK -271 million (131) affected by increased inventories driven by buffer stocks, cost inﬂation, logistics and the Shanghai lockdown.

Financial overview

MSEK unless otherwise stated Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Net sales 22,942 19,865 Adjusted operating proﬁt 3,058 2,789 Adjusted operating margin, % 13.3 14.0 Operating proﬁt 2,953 2,699 Operating margin, % 12.9 13.6 Adjusted proﬁt before taxes 2,990 2,586 Proﬁt before taxes 2,885 2,495 Net cash ﬂow from operating activities -271 131 Basic earnings per share 4.36 3.91 Adjusted earnings per share 4.59 4.11 Operating margin1) Revenue growth2) Net debt/Equity3) TARGET 14% TARGET 5% TARGET <40% 33.2 % 15 10 5 0

Strong growth with improved industrial margin

In the ﬁrst quarter, we managed to deliver strong results and growth in an external environment characterized by supply constraints and big uncertainties following the war in Ukraine and the Covid-situation in China.

Organic growth in the quarter was 6.5%, driven by strong sales in most regions. The growth in Industrial was very strong with 11%, while Automotive was down by -3%. Net sales were SEK 22,942 million (19,865). It is encouraging to see that several of the segments that we identiﬁed as high-growth areas in our strategic framework had a strong ﬁrst quarter with double-digit growth. Key examples being high-speed machinery, industrial distribution, agriculture, food & beverage and automation.

The adjusted operating proﬁt improved to SEK 3,058 million (2,789). During the ﬁrst quarter we were able to successfully compensate for cost increases on raw material and components. I'm pleased with the accelerated price realization we've securedso far, but we will continue to drive price relentlessly to mitigate cost inﬂation.

Our Industrial business delivered a very strong result, with an improved adjusted operating margin of 16.5% (16.3%). Clearly, our competitive offerings are contributing to strong proﬁtable growth in combination with effective measures to mitigate the cost inﬂation.

Also, our Automotive business performed relatively well during the quarter given the circumstances. Supply chain volatility and continued OEM production delays resulted in lower sales, reduced productivity, and a build-up of inventories. On the positive side, demand for electrical vehicles and the vehicle aftermarket remained strong. All in all, the adjusted operating margin came in at 5.2% (8.9%), which I consider to be acceptable in a volatile automotive market.

Cash ﬂow from operations in the quarter was SEK -271 million (131), which is not satisfactory and something that we're acting on. The negative development was driven by increased inventories, supply and logistics constraints. In China, for example, we were not able to fully deliver our products to customers due to Covid lockdowns.

We see good progress when it comes to implementing our new strategic framework. During the quarter, there has been an increased demand for magnetic technology and hydrogen solutions. Within our service offering, we've announced a partner-ship with Amazon Web Services, aiming to take scalability of condition monitoring and data analysis to a new level.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has a severe effect on our operations in both Ukraine and Russia. As a direct consequence,we've concluded that it's impossible for us to continue our operations in Russia, as the basis and stability for our business does not exist. Therefore, and as previously communicated, we're planning for a rapid and controlled exit from the Russian market. As a direct consequence, a write down of SKF's ﬁnancial assets totaling SEK 500 million will be made during the second quarter. In Ukraine we continue to be operational whenever possible given the prevailing circumstances, however at a lower level than normal.

Looking into the second quarter of 2022, there are continued uncertainties with supply constraints, implications from the war in Ukraine and the Covid-situation in China, which will continue to affect our operations. We anticipate organic sales to grow in Industrial, while organic sales in Automotive most likely will decline. We expect organic sales for the second quarter to be relatively unchanged compared to previous year. For the full year 2022, we expect an organic sales growth of about 4-8%, accounting for our planned exit from Russia.

In these very difﬁcult external circumstances, I'm impressed and proud of all the hard work from SKF employees in all geo-graphies in supporting each other, our customers and safeguarding our business.

Rickard Gustafson

President and CEO

Financial performance

First quarter 2022

Operating proﬁt for the ﬁrst quarter was SEK 2,953 million (2,699). Operating proﬁt included items affecting comparability of SEK -105 million (-91), mainly related to ongoing restructuring and cost reduction activities in Europe.

The adjusted operating proﬁt for the ﬁrst quarter was SEK 3,058 million (2,789). The adjusted operating proﬁt was positively impacted by sales volumes, price and customer mix and currency effects. Operating proﬁt was negatively impacted by cost increases, mainly related to material, logistics and energy costs.

Adjusted operating proﬁt bridge, MSEK

Q1

2021 2,789

Currency impact 288

Organic sales & Manufacturing volumes 1,376

Cost development -1,395

2022 3,058

• Financial income and expense, net was SEK -68 million (-204). Exchange rate ﬂuctuations had a positive effect in the ﬁrst quarter 2022, while it was negative in 2021.

• Taxes in the quarter was SEK -824 million (-646) resulting in an effective tax rate of 29% (26%).

• Net cash ﬂow from operating activities in the ﬁrst quarter was SEK -271 million (131). The difference against last year is mainly driven by working capital development related to inventory levels increasing with higher volumes, supply chain and logistic challenges.

• Net working capital in percent of annual sales was 34.3% in the ﬁrst quarter compared to 30.2% in the ﬁrst quarter 2021. The ratio was negatively affected by higher inventory levels and currency effects.

• Provisions for post-employment beneﬁts net decreased by SEK -1,345 million (-1,704) driven by actuarial gains on gross obligation due to increased discount rates.

Key ﬁgures

Net working capital, % of 12 months rolling sales ROCE for the 12-month period, %1)

Net debt/equity, %

Net debt/equity, excluding post-employment beneﬁts, % Net debt/EBITDA

31 March 2022 31 December 2021 31 March 2021 34.3 30.7 30.2 15.3 14.9 13.1 45.0 38.3 43.2 22.5 12.5 10.2 1.2 1.2 1.6

1) Adjusted for items affecting comparability.

Sales

Q1 Net sales, change y-o-y, % Organic1) Structure Currency Total SKF Group 6.5 - 9.0 15.5 Industrial 10.6 - 9.2 19.8 Automotive -2.7 - 8.4 5.7 1) Price, mix and volume Q1 Europe, Middle China & India & Organic sales in local currencies, change y-o-y, % East & Africa The Americas North-East Asia South-East Asia SKF Group 11.1 8.0 -8.6 15.7 Industrial +++ +++ - +++ Automotive ++ +/- --- ++ Q1 Europe, Middle China & India & Customer industries East & Africa The Americas North-East Asia South-East Asia Organic sales in local currencies, change y-o-y: Industrial distributor +++ +++ +++ +++ High-speed machinery & electrical drives +++ +++ +++ +++ Other +++ +++ +/- +++ Renewable energy --- --- --- - Heavy industries +++ - +/- +++ Aerospace +/- --- --- +/- Railway + +++ +++ +++ Agriculture, food and beverage +++ +++ +++ --- Off-highway +++ +/- ++ +++ Marine +++ +++ +++ +++ Material handling +++ +++ --- --- Automation +++ +++ --- +++ Traditional energy -- +++ +++ ---

Traditional energy 2%

Material handling 2%

Renewable energy 6%

Off-highway 4% Agri, food and

Automation 2%

Marine 3%

beverage 6%

Railway 6%

Aerospace 7%

Industrial distributor 37%

Heavy industries 7%High-speed machinery & electrical drives 10%

Net sales by customer industry for

Automotive Q1 2022

Vehicle aftermarket 33%

Commercial vechicles 18%

Light vehicles 49%

Net sales by region for

Industrial Q1 2022

India & South-East Asia 8%

China & North-

East Asia 19%

The Americas 28%

Europe, Middle East & Africa 45%

Net sales by region for Automotive Q1 2022

India & South-East Asia 11%

China & North-

East Asia 16%

The Americas 27%