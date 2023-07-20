Gothenburg, Sweden 20July 2023: SKF has signed a distribution agreement with Certas Energy, a part of DCC plc and the largest independent distributor of fuels and lubricants in the UK. As part of the agreement, Certas Energy will act as a SKF RecondOil certified partner in the UK, offering the units to industrial customers on an "oil as a service" basis.

The agreement complements Certas Lubricant Solutions' existing distribution partnerships with the world's leading manufacturers of industrial fluids, giving their customers the opportunity to enable a circular and sustainable use of lubricants.

SKF's RecondOil Box is an enhanced depth filtration system that incorporates RecondOil's patented Double Separation Technology (DST) to regenerate used lubricants, reducing consumption and handling of the oil, while improving machine performance in the process.

Thomas Fröst, President, Independent and Emerging Businesses, at SKF says: "This is an important step in making the RecondOil Double Separation Technology (DST) available to a wider range of customers. It also complements our existing partnerships with the market's leading suppliers of lubrication fluids and oils."

Steve Mayo, Managing Director Europe Certas Lubricant Solutions, says: "The agreement with SKF RecondOil fits perfectly with our strategy to support our customers with solutions that help them achieve their sustainability goals. Combining this technology with our technical teams' application knowledge and our laboratory facilities creates a highly differentiated offer to our industrial fluid customers."

