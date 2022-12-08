Advanced search
    SKF B   SE0000108227

AB SKF

(SKF B)
2022-12-08
173.35 SEK   +0.61%
05:16aSKF conducts strategic review of its Aerospace business
RE
05:01aSKF hosts Capital Markets Day
AQ
12/06Global markets live: Vodafone, PepsiCo, Microsoft, Implenia, Pfizer...
MS
SKF conducts strategic review of its Aerospace business

12/08/2022
FILE PHOTO: SKF headquarters are pictured in Gothenburg

(Reuters) - Swedish bearings maker SKF said on Thursday it was reviewing the ownership of its aerospace business, confirming earlier reports.

"CEO Rickard Gustafson will announce that the Group is conducting a strategic review of its Aerospace business, considering ongoing consolidation in the industry," SKF said in a statement ahead of its capital markets day.

Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday that a potential sale had been prompted by calls for a change from its second largest owner, activist investor Cevian Capital.

SKF's aerospace business accounts for around 5% of group sales, according to brokerage Berenberg.

(Reporting by Marie Mannes and Terje Solsvik, editing by Anna Ringstrom)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 96 452 M 9 287 M 9 287 M
Net income 2022 5 199 M 501 M 501 M
Net Debt 2022 18 161 M 1 749 M 1 749 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,1x
Yield 2022 4,14%
Capitalization 78 566 M 7 564 M 7 564 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,00x
EV / Sales 2023 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 42 885
Free-Float 88,6%
Technical analysis trends AB SKF
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 172,30 SEK
Average target price 168,19 SEK
Spread / Average Target -2,39%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rickard Gustafson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Niclas Rosenlew Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Hans Torgny Stråberg Chairman
Andrew Bell Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Annika Ölme Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AB SKF-19.67%7 564
ATLAS COPCO AB-17.97%58 339
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-8.81%37 502
FANUC CORPORATION-14.68%29 019
FORTIVE CORPORATION-12.95%23 496
SANDVIK AB-22.08%22 633