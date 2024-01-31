Stock SKF B AB SKF
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up

AB SKF

Equities

SKF B

SE0000108227

Industrial Machinery & Equipment

Market Closed - Nasdaq Stockholm
Other stock markets
 11:29:43 2024-01-30 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
197.3 SEK -0.60% Intraday chart for AB SKF +1.05% -1.99%
06:16am EMEA Morning Briefing: Markets to Track Fed Decision, Corporate Earnings DJ
Jan. 30 SKF Inks Two Renewable Energy Certificate Purchase Agreements in US, Canada MT
This article is reserved for members
To unlock the article, REGISTER!
Already a customer? Log In

Latest news about AB SKF

EMEA Morning Briefing: Markets to Track Fed Decision, Corporate Earnings DJ
SKF Inks Two Renewable Energy Certificate Purchase Agreements in US, Canada MT
AB SKF(OM:SKF B) dropped from OMX Nordic 40 Index CI
SKF to Close Manufacturing Site in Busan, South Korea MT
SKF closes South Korea plant, moves production to China, India and Mexico RE
Skyfii Lands AU$5 Million Contract for Abu Dhabi International Airport; Shares Climb 6% MT
SKF to Buy German Fiber Composite Supplier 2C Composites MT
Skyfii Appoints CEO MT
AB SKF (OM:SKF B) signed an agreement to acquire 2C Composites Gmbh & Co.Kg. CI
SKF Mulls Offloading Noncore Businesses Lines After Strategic Review MT
Transcript : AB SKF, Nine Months 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 27, 2023
AB SKF Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 CI
EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks Seen Higher as Middle East Developments, Earnings Remain in Focus DJ
FTSE 100 Closes Up 0.6% Boosted by Astrazeneca, Outperforming European Peers DJ
Sweden's SKF to Close Factory in Luton, UK MT
SKF Confirms Closure of Luton Factory CI
Skyfii to Change Name to Beonic MT
Sweden's SKF Launches New Factory in Mexico MT
SKF Inaugurates Factory in Monterrey, Mexico CI
AB SKF Appoints Sophie Arnius as Head of Investor Relations, Starting Latest 24 February 2024 CI
SKF Lincoln Datalog Controller Available Now CI
SKF, LKAB Team Up on Data-driven Maintenance to Cut Costs, Energy Use MT
BOE Might Be More Worried About Growth Risks Than Inflation DJ
SKF India Completes Acquisition of 26% Stake in Cleanmax Taiyo MT
SKF Receives Technology Package Order for Metro Rail Network in China MT

Chart AB SKF

Chart AB SKF
More charts

Company Profile

AB SKF specializes in manufacturing and marketing of bearings, seals and lubrication systems. The group's activity is organized around 2 areas - sale of bearings and seals: spherical and cylindrical roller bearings, angular contact ball bearings, average deep groove ball bearings and high precision bearings, and seals primarily for car and truck manufacturers. The group also manufactures lubrication systems and rails allowing linear movements; - services: primarily technical support, maintenance and training services. Net sales break down by market between industry (71.7%) and automotive (28.3%). At the end of 2022, the group had 77 production sites worldwide. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Sweden (2.2%), Europe (36.6%), Americas (30.9%), China and Northeast Asia (20.8%), India and Southeast Asia (9.5% ).
Sector
Industrial Machinery & Equipment
Calendar
01:00am - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for AB SKF

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A-
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
21
Last Close Price
197.3 SEK
Average target price
205 SEK
Spread / Average Target
+3.93%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Industrial Machinery & Equipment

1st Jan change Capi.
AB SKF Stock AB SKF
-1.99% 8 626 M $
ATLAS COPCO AB Stock Atlas Copco AB
-4.61% 74 145 M $
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION Stock Parker-Hannifin Corporation
+3.72% 61 393 M $
INGERSOLL RAND INC. Stock Ingersoll Rand Inc.
+4.23% 32 631 M $
FANUC CORPORATION Stock Fanuc Corporation
-0.72% 26 747 M $
XYLEM INC. Stock Xylem Inc.
-0.53% 27 423 M $
FORTIVE CORPORATION Stock Fortive Corporation
+1.45% 26 252 M $
SANDVIK AB Stock Sandvik AB
0.00% 26 249 M $
DOVER CORPORATION Stock Dover Corporation
-1.51% 21 191 M $
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD. Stock Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.
-10.53% 19 998 M $
Other Industrial Machinery & Equipment
  1. Stock
  2. Equities
  3. Stock AB SKF - Nasdaq Stockholm
  4. News AB SKF
  5. SKF core profit beats forecast, sees slower sales ahead
+39.41% on our US portfolio vs. 25.67% on the S&P 500 net Total Return
Replicate our performance
fermer