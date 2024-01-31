AB SKF specializes in manufacturing and marketing of bearings, seals and lubrication systems. The group's activity is organized around 2 areas - sale of bearings and seals: spherical and cylindrical roller bearings, angular contact ball bearings, average deep groove ball bearings and high precision bearings, and seals primarily for car and truck manufacturers. The group also manufactures lubrication systems and rails allowing linear movements; - services: primarily technical support, maintenance and training services. Net sales break down by market between industry (71.7%) and automotive (28.3%). At the end of 2022, the group had 77 production sites worldwide. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Sweden (2.2%), Europe (36.6%), Americas (30.9%), China and Northeast Asia (20.8%), India and Southeast Asia (9.5% ).

