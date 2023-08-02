Snaige AB is a Lithuania-based company engaged in the production of refrigerators and refrigerating equipment. The Company offers refrigerators for household use and glass-door refrigerators, mini-bar refrigerators and wine refrigerators for companies and hotels. It also manufactures freezers and related spare parts. Snaige AB sells its products domestically and abroad, including Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Moldova, the Russian Federation, Ukraine, Belarus and Tajikistan. The Company operates through such subsidiaries as: Moroz Trade OOO, Liga-servis OOO, Almecha Alytus and Snaige Ukraine OOO. In November 2013, the Company divested 100 % stake in OOO Techprominvest.