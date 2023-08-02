Competition Council of the Republic of Lithuania in 2023 August 1 decided to allow the concentration of UAB EDS INVEST 3 by acquiring the shares of the joint-stock company "Snaigė".
General Manager
Mindaugas Sologubas
Phone no. +370 652 11997
|Delayed Nasdaq Vilnius - 03:33:08 2023-08-02 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|0.1310 EUR
|+0.77%
|-2.24%
|+9.17%
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+9.17%
|6 M $
|+0.56%
|6 M $
|+20.00%
|6 M $
|+26.67%
|7 M $
|+28.31%
|4 M $
|+68.97%
|2 M $
|-19.47%
|511 571 $
|-.--%
|- $
|-4.29%
|12 M $
|-9.09%
|14 M $