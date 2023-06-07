Advanced search
    SNG1L   LT0000109274

AB SNAIGE

(SNG1L)
Delayed Nasdaq Vilnius  -  08:52:43 2023-06-07 am EDT
0.1320 EUR   +7.32%
The Court of Appeal of Lithuania annulled the decision of the first instance not to approve the restructuring plan of AB SNAIGĖ
GL
11:00aThe Court of Appeal of Lithuania annulled the decision of the first instance not to approve the restructuring plan of AB SNAIGĖ
AQ
05/26First quater rezults
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Court of Appeal of Lithuania annulled the decision of the first instance not to approve the restructuring plan of AB SNAIGĖ

06/07/2023 | 11:01am EDT
The Court of Appeal of Lithuania annulled the 2023 decision of the Kaunas District Court April 4 the decision not to approve AB SNAIGĖ's restructuring plan and returned it to the court of first instance for re-examination, in order to fully assess and analyze the revised restructuring plan submitted.

General director of AB SNAIGĖ, Mindaugas Sologubas, positively assesses the decision of the Lithuanian Court of Appeal and hopes that the Kaunas District Court will evaluate the revisions to the restructuring plan, which the company made taking into account the comments of the Kaunas District Court, as well as the company's potential, its importance and the created value not only for the region but also and the state, and will approve the revised restructuring plan.
  
According to Mindaugas Sologubs, the restructuring plan is an opportunity for AB SNAIGĖ to solve the temporary financial difficulties the company faced after the war in Ukraine started last year. "The main strategic goal of the company during the restructuring period is to optimize and reorganize the company's operations in such a way that the company fulfills its obligations to creditors and becomes profitable again," - said M. Sologubas.

According to M. Sologubas, AB SNAIGĖ is already operating according to the restructuring plan: optimizing production processes, looking for new markets and new customers, developing a more profitable range of professional refrigeration equipment, providing others with production services, etc. "AB SNAIGĖ is a functioning, viable, company that pays taxes to the state and Sodra on time, salaries to its employees, makes current payments to its creditors, and exports its products to almost 30 European countries," said M. Sologubas.

In the opinion of the head of AB SNAIGĖ, the company's restructuring plan meets the interests of both the company and its creditors and is a realistic way to preserve a viable operating company that pays salaries to employees on time and settles with the state.

Managing Director
Mindaugas Sologubas
Phone +370 652 11997



Financials
Sales 2022 21,2 M 22,7 M 22,7 M
Net income 2022 -5,17 M -5,53 M -5,53 M
Net Debt 2022 9,97 M 10,7 M 10,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 -0,92x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4,87 M 5,21 M 5,21 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,54x
EV / Sales 2022 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 397
Free-Float 8,90%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mindaugas Sologubas Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Vytautas Adomaitis Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Alexei K. Kovalchuk Chairman
Kestutis Urbonavicius Director-Technical & Production
Konstantin Kovalchuk Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AB SNAIGE2.50%5
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. OF ZHUHAI5.48%26 959
WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION-5.65%7 515
ECOVACS ROBOTICS CO., LTD.-0.34%5 843
HISENSE HOME APPLIANCES GROUP CO., LTD.93.39%4 284
BEIJING ROBOROCK TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.26.42%4 116
