  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Lithuania
  4. Nasdaq Vilnius
  5. AB Snaige
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNG1L   LT0000109274

AB SNAIGE

(SNG1L)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Vilnius  -  07:40:43 2023-04-04 am EDT
0.1300 EUR    0.00%
01:01pThe Kaunas Regional Court did not approve the restructuring plan of AB SNAIGĖ
GL
01:00pThe Kaunas Regional Court did not approve the restructuring plan of AB SNAIGĖ
AQ
03/20AB SNAIGĖ submitted a request for approval of the restructuring plan
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Kaunas Regional Court did not approve the restructuring plan of AB SNAIGĖ

04/04/2023 | 01:01pm EDT
On 4 April. the Kaunas Regional Court did not approve the restructuring plan of AB SNAIGĖ. Although it was approved by a majority of both the company's shareholders and the majority of the company's non-mortgage creditors, the mortgage creditor UAB Easy Debt Service voted against this plan.

In the opinion of Mindaugas Sologubas, manging director of AB SNAIGĖ, the restructuring plan is an opportunity for the company to solve temporary financial difficulties, optimize and restructure the company's activities so that the company can meet its obligations to all creditors as soon as possible. "The restructuring plan was in the interests of all creditors." - says M. Sologubas. "The failure to approve this plan means that in reality, non-mortgage creditors can hardly count on the recovery of their debt, the beneficiary will only be the mortgage creditor."

According to Mindaugas Sologubas, "AB SNAIGĖ is now a functioning, viable company that pays taxes to state and salaries to its employees on time, makes current payments to its creditors, and exports its products to almost 30 European countries. "If the restructuring plan will not be approved, the legendary Lithuanian company, which is counting for sixty years this year, will cease to exist," said M. Sologubas.  “-350 employees would be left without work, whose total salary fund in 2022 amounted to EUR 5,615,385.09, and the total amount of contributions charged to SODRA'i in 2022 amounted to EUR 1,393,718.33. Not only the company's creditors, but also the company's suppliers (about 100 companies) and the company's customers would be affected.

AB SNAIGĖ, according to Mindaugas Sologubas the Director General, will consider the possibility of appealing against this court decision in accordance with the procedure provided for by legal acts.

Managing Director
Mindaugas Sologubas
Phone +370 315 56206



Financials
Sales 2021 33,5 M 36,5 M 36,5 M
Net income 2021 -1,97 M -2,15 M -2,15 M
Net Debt 2021 10,5 M 11,4 M 11,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,81x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5,15 M 5,61 M 5,61 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,56x
EV / Sales 2021 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 415
Free-Float 8,90%
Chart AB SNAIGE
Duration : Period :
AB Snaige Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mindaugas Sologubas Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Vytautas Adomaitis Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Alexei K. Kovalchuk Chairman
Kestutis Urbonavicius Director-Technical & Production
Konstantin Kovalchuk Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AB SNAIGE8.33%6
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. OF ZHUHAI15.28%30 500
WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION-6.67%7 180
ECOVACS ROBOTICS CO., LTD.10.24%6 701
SHANGHAI FLYCO ELECTRICAL APPLIANCE CO., LTD.21.34%5 173
BEIJING ROBOROCK TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.43.74%4 850
