Regarding the sale of the shares of the joint stock company "Pieno logistika" belonging to AB Vilkyškių pieninė to another Vilvi Group company UAB "Kelmės pienas"

AB "Pieno logistika", belonging to Vilvi group, was founded in 2013; its main activity is the rental of buildings. Until now, 58.9 shares of the company (218,781 units) belonged to AB Vilkyškių pieninė.

In 2022 October 13 AB Vilkyškių pieninė sells the shares of AB "Pieno logistika" to another group company UAB "Kelmės pienas". The decision to sell shares has been made on purpose to continue ensuring further reorganization of activities of Vilvi Group's individual companies in order to attain operational efficiency, optimization and diversification.

