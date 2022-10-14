Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Lithuania
  4. Nasdaq Vilnius
  5. AB Vilkyskiu pienine
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VLP1L   LT0000127508

AB VILKYSKIU PIENINE

(VLP1L)
Delayed Nasdaq Vilnius  -  06:59 2022-10-14 am EDT
4.400 EUR    0.00%
09:06aRegarding the sale of the shares of the joint stock company "Pieno logistika" belonging to AB Vilkyškių pieninė to another Vilvi Group company UAB "Kelmės pienas"
GL
09:05aRegarding the sale of the shares of the joint stock company "Pieno logistika" belonging to AB Vilkyškių pieninė to another Vilvi Group company UAB "Kelmės pienas"
AQ
10/10The sales of „Vilvi Group“ September 2022
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Regarding the sale of the shares of the joint stock company "Pieno logistika" belonging to AB Vilkyškių pieninė to another Vilvi Group company UAB "Kelmės pienas"

10/14/2022 | 09:06am EDT
AB "Pieno logistika", belonging to Vilvi group, was founded in 2013; its main activity is the rental of buildings. Until now, 58.9 shares of the company (218,781 units) belonged to AB Vilkyškių pieninė.

In  2022 October 13 AB Vilkyškių pieninė sells the shares of AB "Pieno logistika" to another group company UAB "Kelmės pienas". The decision to sell shares has been made on purpose to continue ensuring further reorganization of activities of Vilvi Group's individual companies in order to attain operational efficiency, optimization and diversification.

Additional information will be provided by:

Director General

Gintaras Bertašius
Phone: +370 441 55 330


Financials
Sales 2021 156 M 152 M 152 M
Net income 2021 5,54 M 5,41 M 5,41 M
Net Debt 2021 23,4 M 22,8 M 22,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,90x
Yield 2021 5,46%
Capitalization 52,5 M 51,3 M 51,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,42x
EV / Sales 2021 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 871
Free-Float 33,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gintaras Bertaius Chairman & General Manager
Vilija Milaeviciute Chief Financial Officer & Director
Sigitas Trijonis Director & Chief Technology Officer
Rimantas Jancevicius Director & Director-Raw Materials
Andrej Cyba Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AB VILKYSKIU PIENINE20.22%51
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD.-21.47%29 053
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED-32.69%14 990
WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED-27.93%7 820
NESTLÉ (MALAYSIA)-3.28%6 483
VIETNAM DAIRY PRODUCTS-14.58%6 393