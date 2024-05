Vilkyskiu Pienine AB is a Lithuania-based company, which is engaged in the production of dairy products. The Company has three operating segments: Production of cheese and cheese products by the Company and its subsidiaries, including hard, semi-hard and soft cheeses, cheeses with vegetable fat; Production of fresh milk products, including kephir, yogurt and curd products, dairy ingredients in the form of powder: whey protein concentrate, permeate, sweet whey powder, milk powder as well as Other milk products. The Company operates through the production buildings located in Vilkyskiai. The Company operates 4 food-processing factories. It distributes its products under such brands as Vilkyskiu and Vilvi. Vilkyskiu Pienine AB sells its products on the domestic market and also exports them abroad to the European Union, the Russian Federation, and other countries.

Sector Food Processing