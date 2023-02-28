Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Lithuania
  4. Nasdaq Vilnius
  5. AB Vilkyskiu pienine
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VLP1L   LT0000127508

AB VILKYSKIU PIENINE

(VLP1L)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Vilnius  -  08:53:47 2023-02-27 am EST
5.080 EUR   -2.31%
02:15aUnaudited financial results of “Vilvi Group“ for the 12 months of 2022
AQ
02/10The sales of „Vilvi Group“ January 2023
GL
02/10The sales of „Vilvi Group“ January 2023
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Unaudited financial results of “Vilvi Group“ for the 12 months of 2022

02/28/2023 | 02:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Preliminary unaudited data, consolidated sales revenue of Vilvi Group for 12 months of 2022 amounted to 234.1 million EUR – 50.0 % increased comparing to last year (sales revenue of 2021 amounted to 156.0 million EUR).

The net profit for 12 months of 2022 was 12.7 million EUR (the net profit for 2021 was 8.5 milion EUR).      

Please find attached presentation of consolidated unaudited results of “Vilvi Group“ for 12 months of  2022.

   Vilija Milaseviciute
   Economics and Finance Director
   Phone: +370 441 55 102

Attachment


All news about AB VILKYSKIU PIENINE
02:15aUnaudited financial results of “Vilvi Group“ for the 12 months of 2022
AQ
02/10The sales of „Vilvi Group“ January 2023
GL
02/10The sales of „Vilvi Group“ January 2023
AQ
01/10The sales of „Vilvi Group“ December 2022
GL
01/10The sales of „Vilvi Group“ December 2022
AQ
2022Notification on transactions concluded by managers of the company
GL
2022Notification on transactions concluded by managers of the company
AQ
2022„Vilvi Group“ investor's calendar
GL
2022„Vilvi Group“ investor's calendar
AQ
2022The sales of „Vilvi Group“ November 2022
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 156 M 165 M 165 M
Net income 2021 5,54 M 5,87 M 5,87 M
Net Debt 2021 23,4 M 24,8 M 24,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,90x
Yield 2021 5,46%
Capitalization 60,7 M 64,3 M 64,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,42x
EV / Sales 2021 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 890
Free-Float 33,7%
Chart AB VILKYSKIU PIENINE
Duration : Period :
AB Vilkyskiu pienine Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gintaras Bertaius Chairman & General Manager
Vilija Milaeviciute Chief Financial Officer & Director
Sigitas Trijonis Director & Chief Technology Officer
Rimantas Jancevicius Director & Director-Raw Materials
Andrej Cyba Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AB VILKYSKIU PIENINE6.05%64
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD.-1.61%28 160
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED0.85%17 978
WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.68%7 692
CHINA FEIHE LIMITED-3.31%7 418
NESTLÉ (MALAYSIA)-3.43%7 142