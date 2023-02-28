Unaudited financial results of “Vilvi Group“ for the 12 months of 2022

Preliminary unaudited data, consolidated sales revenue of Vilvi Group for 12 months of 2022 amounted to 234.1 million EUR – 50.0 % increased comparing to last year (sales revenue of 2021 amounted to 156.0 million EUR).

The net profit for 12 months of 2022 was 12.7 million EUR (the net profit for 2021 was 8.5 milion EUR).

Please find attached presentation of consolidated unaudited results of “Vilvi Group“ for 12 months of 2022.

Vilija Milaseviciute

Economics and Finance Director

Phone: +370 441 55 102

Attachment