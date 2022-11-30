Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Lithuania
  4. Nasdaq Vilnius
  5. AB Vilkyskiu pienine
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VLP1L   LT0000127508

AB VILKYSKIU PIENINE

(VLP1L)
Delayed Nasdaq Vilnius  -  03:17 2022-11-30 am EST
4.840 EUR   +0.62%
02:36aUnaudited financial results of "Vilvi Group" for the first nine months of 2022
GL
02:35aUnaudited financial results of “Vilvi Group“ for the first nine months of 2022
AQ
11/10The sales of „Vilvi Group" October 2022
GL
Unaudited financial results of “Vilvi Group“ for the first nine months of 2022

11/30/2022 | 02:36am EST
Preliminary unaudited data, consolidated sales revenue of Vilvi Group for nine months of 2022 amounted to 175.7 million EUR – 64.4 % increased comparing to the same period last year (sales revenue for the first nine months of 2021 amounted to 106.8 million EUR).

During three quarters of 2022 the Group earned 12.33 million EUR net profit or three times more than in the same period last year (net profit for the three quarters of 2021 was EUR 3.97 million).

   Vilija Milaseviciute
   Economics and finance director
   Phone: +370 441 55 102

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2021 156 M 161 M 161 M
Net income 2021 5,54 M 5,72 M 5,72 M
Net Debt 2021 23,4 M 24,2 M 24,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,90x
Yield 2021 5,46%
Capitalization 57,4 M 59,4 M 59,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,42x
EV / Sales 2021 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 871
Free-Float 33,7%
AB Vilkyskiu pienine Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gintaras Bertaius Chairman & General Manager
Vilija Milaeviciute Chief Financial Officer & Director
Sigitas Trijonis Director & Chief Technology Officer
Rimantas Jancevicius Director & Director-Raw Materials
Andrej Cyba Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AB VILKYSKIU PIENINE31.42%59
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD.-29.79%25 276
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED-29.52%15 760
WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED-28.21%7 813
VIETNAM DAIRY PRODUCTS-3.94%6 892
NESTLÉ (MALAYSIA)-2.83%6 810