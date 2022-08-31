Log in
    VLP1L   LT0000127508

AB VILKYSKIU PIENINE

(VLP1L)
  Report
08:59 2022-08-30
4.780 EUR   +0.42%
02:51aUnaudited financial results of “Vilvi Group“ for the first six months of 2022
GL
02:50aUnaudited financial results of “Vilvi Group“ for the first six months of 2022
AQ
08/10The sales of „Vilvi Group“ July 2022
GL
Unaudited financial results of “Vilvi Group“ for the first six months of 2022

08/31/2022 | 02:51am EDT
Based on unaudited results of “Vilvi Group“ sales revenue over first six months of 2022 amounted to 112.8 million EUR – 66.3% increase comparing to the same period last year (consolidated sales revenue over first six months of 2021 were 67.8 million EUR).

The Group accounted 8.3 million EUR net profit over first six months of 2022 then the same period of 2021 net profit was 1.5 million EUR.

Please find attached interim consolidated financial statements of Vilkyskiu pienine AB for the six months of 2022 and presentation of results. 

         Vilija Milaseviciute
         Economics and finance director
         Phone: +370 441 55 102

Attachments


