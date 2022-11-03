Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. AB Volvo
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOLV B   SE0000115446

AB VOLVO

(VOLV B)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  12:29 2022-11-02 pm EDT
183.40 SEK   +0.52%
11/02Volvo Cars Reports 7% Rise in October Car Sales
MT
11/02Volvo Car Sales Rose 6.9% on Year in October
DJ
11/02Volvo Cars' sales up 7% in October
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AB Volvo : COP27 is an opportunity we must seize

11/03/2022 | 01:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

With scientists having established a clear need for immediate action to contain the impact of climate change, COP27 is aimed at moving nations, economies and industries beyond planning and into the realm of impact and action before it is too late.

The event will be attended by Andrea Fuder, Member of the Executive Board and Chief Purchasing Officer, Karin Svensson, Chief Sustainability Officer, and Niklas Gustafsson, Head of Public Policy and Regulatory Affairs where the theme of the event will be 'Together for Implementation'.

Disclaimer

AB Volvo published this content on 03 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2022 05:04:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AB VOLVO
11/02Volvo Cars Reports 7% Rise in October Car Sales
MT
11/02Volvo Car Sales Rose 6.9% on Year in October
DJ
11/02Volvo Cars' sales up 7% in October
RE
11/02Geely's Zeekr plans electric vehicle sales in Europe in 2023
RE
11/02Seasonal Gift : Volvo Group and UNESCO bring Pippi Longstocking to Pakistan
PU
10/28Industrivärden to Sell Volvo Group Call Options Under Deal with CEO
MT
10/27Volvo Cars Predicts Lower FY22 Wholesale Volumes Amid Supply Chain Issues
MT
10/27Volvo Cars' quarterly operating profit falls as higher costs bite
RE
10/27Volvo Cars' quarterly operating profit falls
RE
10/27Volvo Car 3Q Earnings Weighed On by Higher Costs but Demand Remains Robust
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AB VOLVO
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 457 B 41 400 M 41 400 M
Net income 2022 34 956 M 3 166 M 3 166 M
Net cash 2022 55 108 M 4 992 M 4 992 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,6x
Yield 2022 6,31%
Capitalization 377 B 34 136 M 34 136 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,70x
EV / Sales 2023 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 86 750
Free-Float 83,6%
Chart AB VOLVO
Duration : Period :
AB Volvo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AB VOLVO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 183,40 SEK
Average target price 215,15 SEK
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin Lundstedt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tina Hultkvist Chief Financial Officer
Carl-Henric Svanberg Chairman
Sofia Frändberg Legal Counsel
Hanne Jimenez de Mora Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AB VOLVO-12.97%33 971
SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED-34.58%2 761
JUNGHEINRICH AG-45.01%2 507
CIMC VEHICLES (GROUP) CO., LTD.-25.44%2 024
SINOTRUK JINAN TRUCK CO., LTD.-24.04%2 002
ANHUI HELI CO.,LTD.13.03%1 414