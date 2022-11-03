AB Volvo : COP27 is an opportunity we must seize

With scientists having established a clear need for immediate action to contain the impact of climate change, COP27 is aimed at moving nations, economies and industries beyond planning and into the realm of impact and action before it is too late.

The event will be attended by Andrea Fuder, Member of the Executive Board and Chief Purchasing Officer, Karin Svensson, Chief Sustainability Officer, and Niklas Gustafsson, Head of Public Policy and Regulatory Affairs where the theme of the event will be 'Together for Implementation'.