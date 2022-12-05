AB Volvo : Largest ever order of Volvo FL Electric taken for Team Global Express Australia

With a GVM of 16,000kg, payload for the quad battery FL is expected to be 5,500kg in this application.



The trucks will be fitted with 10 - pallet van bodies and will become a part of the company's Sydney metropolitan pick-up and delivery fleet.



"I'm extremely happy to see a valued customer such as Team Global Express take such a significant step towards zero-emissions transport," says Paul Illmer, Vice President Emerging Technology Business Development, Volvo Group Australia. "Importantly it's also a show of faith in our ability to deliver electric transport solutions that are efficient, productive and dependable business solutions."



"We've had to put in some hard yards to ensure that we deliver a customer experience that is a step up from the status quo. Electromobility doesn't have to be a compromise and ultimately, I feel we will prove this and more as these trucks take to the streets during 2023."