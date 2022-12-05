Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. AB Volvo
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOLV B   SE0000115446

AB VOLVO

(VOLV B)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  11:29 2022-12-05 am EST
193.82 SEK   +0.17%
05:32pAb Volvo : Largest ever order of Volvo FL Electric taken for Team Global Express Australia
PU
09:23aVOLVO B : Gets a Neutral rating from JP Morgan
MD
12/02New number of votes in AB Volvo
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AB Volvo : Largest ever order of Volvo FL Electric taken for Team Global Express Australia

12/05/2022 | 05:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

With a GVM of 16,000kg, payload for the quad battery FL is expected to be 5,500kg in this application.


The trucks will be fitted with 10 - pallet van bodies and will become a part of the company's Sydney metropolitan pick-up and delivery fleet.


"I'm extremely happy to see a valued customer such as Team Global Express take such a significant step towards zero-emissions transport," says Paul Illmer, Vice President Emerging Technology Business Development, Volvo Group Australia. "Importantly it's also a show of faith in our ability to deliver electric transport solutions that are efficient, productive and dependable business solutions."


"We've had to put in some hard yards to ensure that we deliver a customer experience that is a step up from the status quo. Electromobility doesn't have to be a compromise and ultimately, I feel we will prove this and more as these trucks take to the streets during 2023."

Attachments

Disclaimer

AB Volvo published this content on 06 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2022 22:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AB VOLVO
05:32pAb Volvo : Largest ever order of Volvo FL Electric taken for Team Global Express Australia
PU
09:23aVOLVO B : Gets a Neutral rating from JP Morgan
MD
12/02New number of votes in AB Volvo
AQ
12/02Volvo Car Sales Rose 12% on Year in November
DJ
12/02Volvo Car Reports 12% Hike in November Car Sales
MT
12/02Volvo Cars' sales up 12% in November
RE
12/01Musk delivers first Tesla truck, but no update on output, pricing
RE
12/01Musk set to finally take wraps off Tesla truck - to tough crowd
RE
11/30New number of votes in AB Volvo
AQ
11/24Volvo's Renault Trucks to Supply 30 Electric Trucks to Coca-Cola for Deliveries in Belg..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AB VOLVO
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 455 B 43 868 M 43 868 M
Net income 2022 34 999 M 3 371 M 3 371 M
Net cash 2022 55 555 M 5 350 M 5 350 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,2x
Yield 2022 5,82%
Capitalization 398 B 38 342 M 38 342 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
EV / Sales 2023 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 86 750
Free-Float 83,6%
Chart AB VOLVO
Duration : Period :
AB Volvo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AB VOLVO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 193,82 SEK
Average target price 212,16 SEK
Spread / Average Target 9,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin Lundstedt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tina Hultkvist Chief Financial Officer
Carl-Henric Svanberg Chairman
Sofia Frändberg Legal Counsel
Hanne Jimenez de Mora Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AB VOLVO-7.70%38 270
SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED-13.00%3 703
JUNGHEINRICH AG-34.67%3 136
SINOTRUK JINAN TRUCK CO.,LTD.-14.39%2 328
CIMC VEHICLES (GROUP) CO., LTD.-27.65%2 160
ANHUI HELI CO.,LTD.12.39%1 444