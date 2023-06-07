AB Volvo : Mack Trucks Celebrates the Opening of its Remodeled Mack Experience Center

"We're excited to celebrate and unveil this state-of-the-art Mack Experience Center that which will offer customers around the world the opportunity to learn about Mack® trucks, services and support," said Jonathan Randall, Mack Trucks president. "We made this investment because we wanted a facility that truly showcased the innovativeness of Mack trucks, while also remaining true to our 123-year legacy."

Mack today celebrated the re-opening with a ribbon-cutting event. The remodeled 160,000 square-foot Mack Experience Center rests on 60 acres of property and offers a new welcome area, brand room, briefing room and a new second boardroom. The test track, where customers can drive Macktrucks on various terrain, also was renovated to include a mud and rock pit area to demonstrate vocational capabilities.

"The Mack Experience Center brings the Mack brand to life through experience and education," said David Galbraith, vice president of global brand and marketing for Mack Trucks. "The building has been modernized with design elements that enable visitors to capture the depth of Mack products and the innovation core to the Mack brand."

The welcome area presents a modern interpretation of the Mack brand - spotlighting Mack's sophistication, durability, intelligence and legacy. The new brand room is a flexible space where both digital and physical assets can be shared with customers. Customers can also gather in the brand space for refreshments before or after a ride-and-drive experience.

The second boardroom offers another meeting space, which will be helpful when multiple customers are being hosted at the facility. This boardroom also gives the customer the first view of their trucks. The truck can be pulled up to the room, and the translucent glass partition becomes transparent for better viewing.

The briefing room is where customers learn about products, services and support. The enclosed space is large enough that a Mack Class 8 vehicle can be in the room during discussions. The product showroom now features a hydraulic lift so customers can view the underside of the chassis.

The redesign work began in December 2022. Additionally, the Mack Historical Museum also was recently upgraded with a new gallery floor, graphics and heritage displays. The museum will open to the public on June 12, and reservations can be made through the museum website, www.macktruckshistoricalmuseum.org