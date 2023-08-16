"Mack Trucks is committed to achieving our goal of having 35% of our sales be for zero-emission vehicles by 2030," said Jonathan Randall, president of Mack Trucks North America. "The Green Transportation Summit & Expo allows us to work alongside peers, customers and policymakers to strengthen our existing electrification initiatives. It's a great way to interact with and hear from all corners of the industry regarding our electric products and strategy."



The Green Transportation Summit & Expo is a West Coast regional transportation event focused on facilitating the exchange of ideas, technologies, and information relevant to sustainable transportation. A ride-and-drive, vehicle walk-throughs, information sessions and networking opportunities are available to attendees during the summit's three-day duration.



GTSE attendees also will be able to test drive the Mack LR Electric model from 2-5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, during the ride-and-drive event at the LeMay-America's Car Museum, 2702 E. D St., Tacoma, Washington. The Mack LR Electric is a battery-electric refuse truck which features four 600-V NMC lithium-ion batteries, two AC motors with 448 horsepower of continuous power and an operating range of up to 100 on-the-job miles. Building on the success of its diesel predecessor, the Mack LR Electric affords owners reduced maintenance costs and zero-emissions transportation.



Tyler Ohlmansiek, Mack Trucks director of e-mobility sales, will speak on the following GTSE panels:

Municipal Fleet Electrification Best Practices on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 11 a.m.-noon in Room 407.

Paving the Way to ZEV Trucking with OEMs on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2:10-3:10 p.m. in Room 315.



Speakers from each OEM for the Paving the Way to ZEV Trucking will detail their electric product offerings, as well as subsequent financing and charging services. Together, this panel will explore the role of OEMs in achieving ZEV trucking on a national scale.



"As both commercial production and demand continue to surge, it's becoming apparent that widespread ZEV trucking is going to be a reality very soon," Ohlmansiek said. "By collaborating with others and exploring methods for vehicle deployment, Mack Trucks is reasserting its belief in the sustainable future of the transportation industry."



For more information about Mack Trucks and the Mack LR Electric model, please visit your local dealer orwww.macktrucks.com.