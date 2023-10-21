Given the UAW's stated demands, Mack advised the union that the company looks forward to returning to the bargaining table when UAW leadership makes more realistic proposals.

"Unfortunately, the new UAW economic demands are completely unrealistic," said Mack President Stephen Roy. "We've already shown that we're prepared to provide our employees with significantly improved wages, but we are not prepared to jeopardize the company."

More information about the Oct. 1, 2023 Tentative Agreement can be found on the 2023 Mack-UAW Labor Negotiations website.



Dedicated to durability, reliability and meeting the needs of customers, Mack Trucks has provided purpose-built transportation solutions for more than a century.Today, Mack is one of North America's largest producers of heavy-duty trucks, and Mack® trucks are sold and serviced through an extensive distribution network in more than 45 countries. Mack trucks, diesel engines and transmissions sold in North America are assembled in the United States. Mack manufacturing locations are certified to the internationally recognized ISO 9001 standard for quality, ISO 14001 standard for environmental management systems and ISO 45001 standard for health and safety management systems. Mack is also a proud sponsor of Share the Road, an American

Trucking Associations public information campaign aimed at enhancing the safety of our nation's roadways.



Mack Trucks is part of the Volvo Group, which is driving prosperity through transport and infrastructure solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment,power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase customer uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. The Volvo Group is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, employs about 100,000 people and serves customers in more than 190 markets. In 2022, net sales amounted to about $47 billion. For more information, please visit www.volvogroup.com.