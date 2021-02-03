AB Volvo : Reimhult Daniel, Data Scientist

With the help of connected data we can see how our customers use their vehicles and how it has changed with the pandemic. Daniel Reimhult at Advanced Analytics & Visualization at Volvo Group Connected Solutions makes analyses through data that can help the Volvo Group understand the impact and thus act faster.

'We are not looking at specific vehicles but large populations of vehicles,' says Daniel Reimhult. 'For example we study the average distance traveled and the percentage of vehicles that stand still for different customer segments in different markets.'

This is really nothing new, it has been done even before the pandemic but not at the same frequent intervals. Now the monitoring is done weekly for Europe as well as a number of international markets. The result of Daniel's work is of great help to many within the Volvo Group and they work closely together on how the reports should be designed and what you can use the data for.