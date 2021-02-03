Log in
AB VOLVO

AB VOLVO

(VOLV B)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM - 02/02 11:29:51 am
213.6 SEK   +1.96%
02:16aAB VOLVO : Reimhult Daniel, Data Scientist
PU
02:14aTruckmaker Volvo profit beats forecast, sets shareholder payout
RE
02:08aTruckmaker Volvo rides market rebound but supply chain feeling strain
RE
News 
All News

AB Volvo : Reimhult Daniel, Data Scientist

02/03/2021 | 02:16am EST
With the help of connected data we can see how our customers use their vehicles and how it has changed with the pandemic. Daniel Reimhult at Advanced Analytics & Visualization at Volvo Group Connected Solutions makes analyses through data that can help the Volvo Group understand the impact and thus act faster.

'We are not looking at specific vehicles but large populations of vehicles,' says Daniel Reimhult. 'For example we study the average distance traveled and the percentage of vehicles that stand still for different customer segments in different markets.'

This is really nothing new, it has been done even before the pandemic but not at the same frequent intervals. Now the monitoring is done weekly for Europe as well as a number of international markets. The result of Daniel's work is of great help to many within the Volvo Group and they work closely together on how the reports should be designed and what you can use the data for.

Disclaimer

AB Volvo published this content on 03 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2021 07:15:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 338 B 40 272 M 40 272 M
Net income 2020 16 410 M 1 956 M 1 956 M
Net cash 2020 50 232 M 5 986 M 5 986 M
P/E ratio 2020 26,3x
Yield 2020 2,61%
Capitalization 434 B 51 583 M 51 757 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,14x
EV / Sales 2021 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 88 889
Free-Float 91,8%
Chart AB VOLVO
Duration : Period :
AB Volvo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AB VOLVO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 227,19 SEK
Last Close Price 213,60 SEK
Spread / Highest target 34,8%
Spread / Average Target 6,36%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Martin Lundstedt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carl-Henric Svanberg Chairman
Jan Olof Ytterberg Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Group Finance
Lars Stenqvist CTO & Executive VP-Group Trucks Technology
Hanne Jimenez de Mora Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AB VOLVO10.22%51 583
SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED29.29%8 458
XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.9.87%7 146
JUNGHEINRICH AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT7.10%4 579
CNHTC JINAN TRUCK CO., LTD.25.52%4 098
ANHUI HELI CO., LTD.-0.42%1 618
