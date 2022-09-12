Advanced search
    VOLV B   SE0000115446

AB VOLVO

(VOLV B)
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  11:29 2022-09-09 am EDT
169.16 SEK   +1.37%
02:30aAB VOLVO : Smoovit goes electric
PU
09/09Volvo Cars Resumes Single Shift at China Plant After COVID Lockdown
MT
09/09Volvo Cars resumes limited production at one China plant
RE
AB Volvo : Smoovit goes electric

09/12/2022 | 02:30am EDT
Today, urban logistics is largely responsible for such challenges as traffic congestion and poor inner-city environment but is also a prerequisite for an attractive city. According to a study a large proportion of trucks delivering goods to the city center do not carry a full cargo. About 90 percent of the trucks entering the downtown area are just filled up to one third of the total volume.

To co-load transports to and in the city center will decrease congestion and with electric trucks it will decrease even more, as well as reduce noise.

"Congestion is a big challenge that we all face", says Ulf Hammarberg, Sustainability Specialist at DHL. "We are really happy to have taken another step towards more sustainable transports by adding an electric truck to the project."

" Smoovit as a system and business model is something that we develop together in this project". We're now testing the system with cargo and an electric truck in a living-lab where we can learn together how to set up the city logistics for the future", says Cecilia Elb, project manager for Smoovit at Volvo Group Connected Solutions

Disclaimer

AB Volvo published this content on 12 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2022 06:29:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
09/09China's Aug auto sales jump 32% with strong EV demand
RE
09/08Melrose to break up one of UK's oldest engineers GKN
RE
09/08VOLVO B : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
MD
09/07Israel's StoreDot moves closer to 2024 production of fast-charge batteries
RE
09/07AB VOLVO : Connectivity shapes future mobility solutions
PU
09/05Volvo Group-Game changing innovation at Innovation Roundtable in Silicon Valley
AQ
09/02Self-driving company Aurora mulling possible sale to Apple or Microsoft - Bloomberg New..
RE
Financials
Sales 2022 441 B 41 476 M 41 476 M
Net income 2022 34 958 M 3 291 M 3 291 M
Net cash 2022 54 685 M 5 147 M 5 147 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,81x
Yield 2022 7,82%
Capitalization 347 B 32 673 M 32 673 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,66x
EV / Sales 2023 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 85 329
Free-Float 83,6%
Chart AB VOLVO
Duration : Period :
AB Volvo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AB VOLVO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 169,16 SEK
Average target price 225,35 SEK
Spread / Average Target 33,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin Lundstedt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tina Hultkvist Chief Financial Officer
Carl-Henric Svanberg Chairman
Sofia Frändberg Legal Counsel
Hanne Jimenez de Mora Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AB VOLVO-19.31%32 673
SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED-39.67%2 547
JUNGHEINRICH AG-49.60%2 317
CIMC VEHICLES (GROUP) CO., LTD.-25.44%2 197
SINOTRUK JINAN TRUCK CO., LTD.-33.75%1 890
ANHUI HELI CO.,LTD.-10.87%1 192