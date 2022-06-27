Log in
    VOLV B   SE0000115446

AB VOLVO

(VOLV B)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:51 2022-06-27 am EDT
165.21 SEK   +5.04%
05:36aAB VOLVO : Startups to speed up the innovation process at Volvo Group
PU
06/24Five countries seek to delay EU fossil fuel car phase-out -document
RE
06/24VOLVO B : Gets a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
AB Volvo : Startups to speed up the innovation process at Volvo Group

06/27/2022 | 05:36am EDT
Twice a year Mobility Xlab founded by CEVT, Ericsson, Veoneer, Volvo Cars, Volvo Group, and Zenseact, takes in new startups to create innovative and sustainable mobility solutions together with the founding partners.

For Volvo Group this is an opportunity to speed up the innovation process. "As a result of the collaboration we have access to start-ups which are working with new technology that could be of interest to us," says Pontus All Senior Venture Development Manager at the Innovation Lab, Volvo Group Connected Solutions, who is, together with Karin Falck, Senior Innovation Manager at CampX, the link between Volvo and the startups at Mobility Xlab. "There's a big technology shift taking place in the transport industry and we need to team up to speed up the innovation process."

Everyone in the Volvo Group who would like to work with start-ups is welcome to join the collaboration. "We connect our colleagues in the Volvo Group with the right start-ups and guide them through the journey of setting up a collaboration, which could lead to a fruitful partnership" says Karin Falk.

More information about the startups at Mobility Xlab website

Disclaimer

AB Volvo published this content on 27 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2022 09:35:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 420 B 41 492 M 41 492 M
Net income 2022 33 267 M 3 285 M 3 285 M
Net cash 2022 53 855 M 5 318 M 5 318 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,72x
Yield 2022 8,79%
Capitalization 323 B 31 847 M 31 847 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,64x
EV / Sales 2023 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 84 059
Free-Float 83,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 157,28 SEK
Average target price 223,65 SEK
Spread / Average Target 42,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin Lundstedt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tina Hultkvist Chief Financial Officer
Carl-Henric Svanberg Chairman
Sofia Frändberg Legal Counsel
Hanne Jimenez de Mora Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AB VOLVO-24.98%31 847
SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED-9.17%3 834
CIMC VEHICLES (GROUP) CO., LTD.-14.71%2 916
JUNGHEINRICH AG-50.67%2 382
SINOTRUK JINAN TRUCK CO., LTD.-20.84%2 348
ANHUI HELI CO.,LTD.-17.11%1 147