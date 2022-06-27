AB Volvo : Startups to speed up the innovation process at Volvo Group

Twice a year Mobility Xlab founded by CEVT, Ericsson, Veoneer, Volvo Cars, Volvo Group, and Zenseact, takes in new startups to create innovative and sustainable mobility solutions together with the founding partners.

For Volvo Group this is an opportunity to speed up the innovation process. "As a result of the collaboration we have access to start-ups which are working with new technology that could be of interest to us," says Pontus All Senior Venture Development Manager at the Innovation Lab, Volvo Group Connected Solutions, who is, together with Karin Falck, Senior Innovation Manager at CampX, the link between Volvo and the startups at Mobility Xlab. "There's a big technology shift taking place in the transport industry and we need to team up to speed up the innovation process."

Everyone in the Volvo Group who would like to work with start-ups is welcome to join the collaboration. "We connect our colleagues in the Volvo Group with the right start-ups and guide them through the journey of setting up a collaboration, which could lead to a fruitful partnership" says Karin Falk.

