AB VOLVO

AB VOLVO

(VOLV B)
AB Volvo : Sweden-India Mobility Hack – Changing the Way We Move

02/12/2021 | 06:49am EST
Emissions, road accidents and traffic congestion are problems shared by large cities all over the world. By collecting creative ideas and developing new concepts, we can find solutions that will help to improve the current situation.

The hackathon takes place from 26 to 28 February and the mission is to design, test and execute ideas for the future, with a focus on mobility. Students, entrepreneurs and other creative people are invited to take part so that they can help solve the challenges and support and drive the ongoing developments.

The Volvo Group is hosting one of the five categories, which is 'Safe and Sustainable Transport'. Emily Xu and Sivakumar Uppaluri from the Volvo Group set the scene.

Disclaimer

AB Volvo published this content on 12 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 338 B 40 555 M 40 555 M
Net income 2020 16 410 M 1 969 M 1 969 M
Net cash 2020 50 232 M 6 028 M 6 028 M
P/E ratio 2020 26,3x
Yield 2020 2,61%
Capitalization 435 B 52 248 M 52 173 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,14x
EV / Sales 2021 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 87 492
Free-Float 91,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 233,05 SEK
Last Close Price 213,60 SEK
Spread / Highest target 40,4%
Spread / Average Target 9,10%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Martin Lundstedt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jan Olof Ytterberg Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Group Finance
Carl-Henric Svanberg Chairman
Lars Stenqvist CTO & Executive VP-Group Trucks Technology
Sofia Frändberg Secretary, EVP-Group Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AB VOLVO10.22%52 248
SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED36.36%9 615
XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.28.68%8 382
JUNGHEINRICH AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT6.94%4 842
CNHTC JINAN TRUCK CO., LTD.47.20%4 812
ANHUI HELI CO., LTD.0.35%1 633
