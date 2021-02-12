AB Volvo : Sweden-India Mobility Hack – Changing the Way We Move

Emissions, road accidents and traffic congestion are problems shared by large cities all over the world. By collecting creative ideas and developing new concepts, we can find solutions that will help to improve the current situation.

The hackathon takes place from 26 to 28 February and the mission is to design, test and execute ideas for the future, with a focus on mobility. Students, entrepreneurs and other creative people are invited to take part so that they can help solve the challenges and support and drive the ongoing developments.

The Volvo Group is hosting one of the five categories, which is 'Safe and Sustainable Transport'. Emily Xu and Sivakumar Uppaluri from the Volvo Group set the scene.