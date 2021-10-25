Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. AB Volvo
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOLV B   SE0000115446

AB VOLVO

(VOLV B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AB Volvo : Volvo Cars sets listing price at low end of range, scales back offering

10/25/2021 | 03:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Beijing International Automotive Exhibition

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Geely-owned Volvo Cars set a fixed price of 53 crowns ($6.2) per share for its planned listing on Monday - the low end of its previously announced range - and said it would scale back the size of the initial public offering (IPO).

Automaker Volvo, owned by Chinese Geely Holding, had previously said the shares would be priced within a range of 53 to 68 crowns per share.

The Gothenburg-based carmaker said on Monday it was planning to raise around 20 billion Swedish crowns ($2.33 billion) in the IPO, down from the 25 billion it had previously aimed for.

It added that Geely Sweden Holdings AB would not exercise an upsize option, while the amended offering would result in a free float of between 16.0% and 17.9%.

"The Board of Directors of Volvo Cars has today resolved to set a fixed price of SEK 53 per share (within the previously communicated price range) and to reduce the size of the new issue of common shares of class B in the offering to raise gross proceeds of approximately SEK 20 billion," Volvo Cars said in a statement.

Volvo said the first day of trading on Nasdaq Stockholm was expected on Oct. 29, one day later than it had previously announced.

($1 = 8.5737 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Niklas Pollard)


© Reuters 2021
All news about AB VOLVO
03:06aAB VOLVO : Volvo Cars sets listing price at low end of range, scales back offering
RE
02:44aVOLVO B : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
MD
02:42aSTOXX EUROPE 600 : Geely's Volvo Cars Lower IPO Size to $2.3 Billion; Price Set at Bottom ..
MT
10/22VOLVO B : Kepler Cheuvreux remains its Buy rating
MD
10/22VOLVO B : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
10/21Sharing data is key to reducing supply-chain disruptions, Renault exec says
RE
10/21Eurostoxx 50 : European stocks recoup most losses; weak outlook hits SAP
RE
10/21GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Tesla, Unilever, Paypal, Elliott, Novartis...
10/21THE ONLY WAY IS UP : corporate chiefs warn on prices
RE
10/21VOLVO B : Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AB VOLVO
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 365 B 42 521 M 42 521 M
Net income 2021 32 339 M 3 771 M 3 771 M
Net cash 2021 45 042 M 5 252 M 5 252 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,8x
Yield 2021 4,37%
Capitalization 413 B 48 186 M 48 200 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,01x
EV / Sales 2022 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 81 692
Free-Float 83,6%
Chart AB VOLVO
Duration : Period :
AB Volvo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AB VOLVO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 202,60 SEK
Average target price 242,25 SEK
Spread / Average Target 19,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin Lundstedt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jan Olof Ytterberg Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Group Finance
Carl-Henric Svanberg Chairman
Lars Stenqvist CTO & Executive VP-Group Trucks Technology
Sofia Frändberg Secretary, Executive VP-Group Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AB VOLVO4.54%48 186
JUNGHEINRICH AG10.98%4 819
SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED-37.68%4 383
CIMC VEHICLES (GROUP) CO., LTD.-15.53%3 033
SINOTRUK JINAN TRUCK CO., LTD.-35.61%2 663
ANHUI HELI CO., LTD.-24.79%1 238