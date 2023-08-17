Lauren Pulitano, a distinguished professional with a 15-year tenure at Volvo Group, has been appointed as Vice President of Public Affairs.Lauren, currently serving as Vice President of Governmental Sales and UD Trucks Australia, brings a wealth of experience from her roles within the bus and trucks business areas across Australia, Sweden, and Singapore.
Her appointment underscores Volvo Group Australia's strategic focus on strengthening engagement with major government and industry partners.
