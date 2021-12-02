Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. AB Volvo
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOLV B   SE0000115446

AB VOLVO

(VOLV B)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm - 12/01 11:29:39 am
202.6 SEK   +3.67%
01:31aAB VOLVO : Volvo and Hyper Island continue to drive change
PU
12/01Eicher Motors' Commercial Vehicles Arm Posts 10% Rise in November Sales
MT
12/01AB VOLVO : Testing batteries to the extreme
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AB Volvo : Volvo and Hyper Island continue to drive change

12/02/2021 | 01:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Partnering with future talent to lead change

Since 2018, Volvo has enabled Hyper Island to pursue projects with ambitious challenges that have encouraged students to ideate and develop concepts around complex topics, such as logistics planning, time and cost efficiency in construction transportation, sustainability for the transport ecosystem partners and more. This is a unique opportunity for Volvo to partner with future talent and drive change and not only stay relevant, but together be in the forefront of innovation and sustainable development.

Disclaimer

AB Volvo published this content on 02 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2021 06:30:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AB VOLVO
01:31aAB VOLVO : Volvo and Hyper Island continue to drive change
PU
12/01Eicher Motors' Commercial Vehicles Arm Posts 10% Rise in November Sales
MT
12/01AB VOLVO : Testing batteries to the extreme
PU
11/30Geely-owned Volvo Expects Chip Supply Crunch to Persist in 2022
MT
11/30GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Amazon, Microsoft, Volvo, Glencore, Regeneron...
11/30AB VOLVO : Six green city solutions in Gothenburg – sustainable transport, road safe..
PU
11/30EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Moderna CEO Comments Drag Stocks Lower
DJ
11/30EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Moderna CEO Comments -2-
DJ
11/30VOLVO : chip crisis not over, but easing
RE
11/30Volvo Cars Keeps Full-Year Targets As Third-Quarter Profit Dips Amid Chip Crisis
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AB VOLVO
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 365 B 40 222 M 40 222 M
Net income 2021 32 098 M 3 539 M 3 539 M
Net cash 2021 40 647 M 4 482 M 4 482 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,8x
Yield 2021 3,14%
Capitalization 413 B 45 755 M 45 569 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,02x
EV / Sales 2022 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 81 692
Free-Float 83,6%
Chart AB VOLVO
Duration : Period :
AB Volvo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AB VOLVO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 202,60 SEK
Average target price 243,20 SEK
Spread / Average Target 20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin Lundstedt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jan Olof Ytterberg Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Group Finance
Carl-Henric Svanberg Chairman
Lars Stenqvist CTO & Executive VP-Group Trucks Technology
Sofia Frändberg Secretary, Executive VP-Group Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AB VOLVO4.54%45 755
JUNGHEINRICH AG13.44%4 773
SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED-39.29%4 094
CIMC VEHICLES (GROUP) CO., LTD.-25.94%2 931
SINOTRUK JINAN TRUCK CO., LTD.-37.43%2 464
ANHUI HELI CO., LTD.-13.03%1 411