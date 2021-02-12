Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  AB Volvo    VOLV B   SE0000115446

AB VOLVO

(VOLV B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 02/12 03:03:54 am
212.15 SEK   -0.68%
02/11AB VOLVO : “Digital transformation is about people”
PU
02/10MANUFACTURER FOR HIRE : China's Geely sets out to become a force in electric cars
RE
02/09VOLVO B : Jefferies maintains a Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AB Volvo : “Digital transformation is about people”

02/12/2021 | 02:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

How would you explain the term digital transformation?

'First of all, there is a big difference between digitization, digitalization and digital transformation. Digitization is about creating the preconditions to become digital. Digitalization is about augmenting your environment with digital technologies. It makes your interactions more transparent, leaner, faster and smarter. Digital transformation is when you leverage the full potential of digital technologies and find innovative ways to solve problems.'

Do you have any examples?

'You might think of digitization and digitalization as technology updates. Digitization is like the transition from the land line to the mobile phone. Digitalization includes an augmentation of your environment through a new technology- in this case the mobile phone. But, in essence, you are not changing the way you interact with others: you still pick up the phone to talk to your friends in the same way you did before. Digital transformation on the other hand, is more like the move to social media. A completely new way to interact with others with widespread implications, including new business and operation models. And it's made possible only by digital technology.'

How is this important for transport and infrastructure?

'Transport and infrastructure industries are moving, evolving and reshaping in the wave of massive technological and societal changes. As industry barriers are blurring, new opportunities are emerging. With the widespread adoption of digital technologies, innovative ways to create and package value are made possible.

In what way?

'I think the fundamental shift in opportunities is switching the focus from optimizing a single step, like a truck transport, to look at the whole flow - solving pain points and leveraging joy points. In ten years, there will be no service or solution that is not digital at its core.'

How is Volvo Group working to incorporate digital technologies?

'The Volvo Group has been on this journey for quite a while now, and we have accomplished a lot already. With more than one million connected customer assets, the Volvo Group is well positioned for digital transformation.'

And how does Volvo Group utilize the data from these connected assets?

'We have many examples of digitalization, where we use digital technologies to provide services that make life easier for our customers and improve their business. Like the uptime and productivity services we are providing to support drivers, operators and fleet owners.'

And when it comes to digital transformation?

'We see amazing opportunities. One example is the load factor optimization service solutions we put in place. They are already showing very interesting results. It is fair to say that digital transformation is way more about people than it is about technology. It's first when we understand what kind of opportunities digital technology and its widespread adoption open up for us that we can really leverage the full potential. And that comes from having a different mindset- and approach- to define and solve problems and create value.'

Disclaimer

AB Volvo published this content on 12 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2021 07:27:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AB VOLVO
02/11AB VOLVO : “Digital transformation is about people”
PU
02/10MANUFACTURER FOR HIRE : China's Geely sets out to become a force in electric car..
RE
02/09VOLVO B : Jefferies maintains a Buy rating
MD
02/09Daimler Trucks chief says clean trucks will be ready before clean fuels
RE
02/08Daimler, Volvo Win EU Regulatory Nod To Form Fuel Cell JV
MT
02/05VOLVO B : Deutsche Bank keeps its Buy rating
MD
02/04AB VOLVO : Volvo Cars reports best-ever second half performance in 2020
AQ
02/04Ford, Stellantis production cuts raise concerns chip shortage impact could wo..
RE
02/04VOLVO B : UBS reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
02/04VOLVO B : RBC reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 338 B 40 547 M 40 547 M
Net income 2020 16 410 M 1 969 M 1 969 M
Net cash 2020 50 232 M 6 027 M 6 027 M
P/E ratio 2020 26,3x
Yield 2020 2,61%
Capitalization 435 B 52 248 M 52 163 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,14x
EV / Sales 2021 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 87 492
Free-Float 91,8%
Chart AB VOLVO
Duration : Period :
AB Volvo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AB VOLVO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 233,05 SEK
Last Close Price 213,60 SEK
Spread / Highest target 40,4%
Spread / Average Target 9,10%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Martin Lundstedt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jan Olof Ytterberg Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Group Finance
Carl-Henric Svanberg Chairman
Lars Stenqvist CTO & Executive VP-Group Trucks Technology
Sofia Frändberg Secretary, EVP-Group Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AB VOLVO10.22%52 248
SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED36.36%9 616
XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.28.68%8 386
CNHTC JINAN TRUCK CO., LTD.47.20%4 815
JUNGHEINRICH AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT5.30%4 770
ANHUI HELI CO., LTD.0.35%1 634
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ