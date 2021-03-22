Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ STOCKHOLM AB  >  AB Volvo    VOLV B   SE0000115446

AB VOLVO

(VOLV B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AB Volvo : GM says no reason to cut Brazil auto production as rivals curb output due to pandemic

03/22/2021 | 06:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: IAA truck show in Hanover

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - General Motors Co on Monday said it saw no reason to cut auto production in Brazil due to the worsening pandemic, striking a different tone to two other vehicle manufacturers who have curbed production, citing health concerns.

On Friday, Volkswagen AG said it would shut down its plants for two weeks to preserve the health of its workers. On Monday, Volvo AB followed suit and said it was significantly scaling back truck production in Brazil due to both health reasons and parts shortages.

Automakers worldwide are dealing with a general shortage of semiconductors, which has led to production difficulties. In Brazil, they are also dealing with a deepening coronavirus pandemic, with daily death tolls that are the highest in the world.

"Our protocols have been shown to be efficient at preventing infection and internal surveys show that our workers feel safer in factories than they do in their own houses and communities," GM's Brazilian subsidiary said in a statement.

"As a result, we do not see any reason that would lead us to alter our production schedule at this moment."

Edson Rosso, a union representative at GM's plant in Gravataí, said employees had no complaints about how the automaker had handled health protocols for its workers.

But he lamented that GM had suspended production in Gravataí due to a lack of semiconductors. Production continues at GM's two other Brazil plants.

GM said earlier this month that Gravataí would be idled through April and May, though Rosso said the company agreement with the union would allow it to potentially halt operations for a further three months.

At least two other automakers have had production problems due to a shortage of semiconductors in Brazil.

Honda interrupted production for its Civic sedan earlier in March, while Fiat furloughed about 10% of its workers until last week to slow down production.

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by Aurora Ellis and Rosalba O'Brien)

By Marcelo Rochabrun


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AB VOLVO -0.04% 234.4 Delayed Quote.21.00%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 7.29% 237.6 Delayed Quote.45.29%
All news about AB VOLVO
06:03pAB VOLVO  : GM says no reason to cut Brazil auto production as rivals curb outpu..
RE
06:00pGM says no reason to cut Brazil auto production as rivals curb output due to ..
RE
04:22pAB VOLVO  : Truckmaker Volvo hit by semi-conductor shortage, sees negative impac..
RE
03:00pSIEMENS  : U.S. business borrowing for equipment rises 9% in February - ELFA
RE
02:23pAB VOLVO  : Component Shortages to Hit Volvo Production, Earnings in 2Q
DJ
01:51pAB VOLVO  : Shortage of semiconductors impacting production
AQ
06:19aEXCLUSIVE : U.S. senators press Biden to set end date for gas-powered car sales
RE
06:10aAB VOLVO  : How quiet is too quiet?
PU
03:31aAUTOLIV  : Nominates Directors for Election at the 2021 Annual Stockholders Meet..
AQ
03/19AB VOLVO  : Renault trucks t x-64, the new export model from the used trucks fac..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 382 B 44 831 M 44 831 M
Net income 2021 28 806 M 3 384 M 3 384 M
Net cash 2021 41 953 M 4 929 M 4 929 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,7x
Yield 2021 2,65%
Capitalization 477 B 56 058 M 56 050 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,14x
EV / Sales 2022 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 87 492
Free-Float 91,8%
Chart AB VOLVO
Duration : Period :
AB Volvo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AB VOLVO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 235,62 SEK
Last Close Price 234,40 SEK
Spread / Highest target 28,0%
Spread / Average Target 0,52%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Martin Lundstedt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jan Olof Ytterberg Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Group Finance
Carl-Henric Svanberg Chairman
Lars Stenqvist CTO & Executive VP-Group Trucks Technology
Sofia Frändberg Secretary, EVP-Group Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AB VOLVO21.00%56 317
SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED19.44%8 302
XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.43.39%8 267
SINOTRUK JINAN TRUCK CO., LTD.17.13%4 864
JUNGHEINRICH AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT0.38%4 581
ANHUI HELI CO., LTD.-5.70%1 592
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ