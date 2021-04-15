AB Volvo : Geely's EV unit Polestar raises $550 million, company says

Log in
04/15/2021 | 01:15am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Polestar 2 electric car is displayed at a company store in Shanghai

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden's Polestar, the electric car maker controlled by Volvo and its parent, the Chinese automaker Geely, has raised $550 million in external funding, the company said on Thursday.

The financing is Polestar's first external funding and comes amid a year of sustained sales and share price growth for electric vehicle (EV) makers such as Tesla Inc and Nio Inc.

"Our new investors have recognised that Polestar offers an alluring combination of established industrial and technological capability alongside superlative growth potential as the global auto industry goes electric," Polestar's CEO Thomas Ingenlath said in a statement emailed to Reuters.

The funding will help accelerate product development and output as Polestar prepares to launch new car models in the coming years, the company said in a statement.

Polestar builds hybrid performance cars in the western Chinese city of Chengdu and a sedan model at its Taizhou plant in the east. It also has a new model in development called Precept, a larger, more environmentally friendly sedan which it displayed at last year's China auto show.

Chinese investors Chongqing Chengxing Equity Investment Fund Partnership and Zibo led the funding and were backed by South Korean investor I Cube Capital, Polestar said.

Polestar added it is in ongoing discussions with other investors about additional fund raising.

(Reporting by Colm Fulton, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 376 B 44 420 M 44 420 M
Net income 2021 27 904 M 3 294 M 3 294 M
Net cash 2021 46 479 M 5 487 M 5 487 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,1x
Yield 2021 3,05%
Capitalization 417 B 49 301 M 49 233 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,98x
EV / Sales 2022 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 87 492
Free-Float 91,8%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Martin Lundstedt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jan Olof Ytterberg Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Group Finance
Carl-Henric Svanberg Chairman
Lars Stenqvist CTO & Executive VP-Group Trucks Technology
Sofia Frändberg Secretary, EVP-Group Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AB VOLVO5.29%49 301
XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.39.29%8 956
SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED7.07%7 441
JUNGHEINRICH AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT10.66%4 938
SINOTRUK JINAN TRUCK CO., LTD.8.65%4 316
CIMC VEHICLES (GROUP) CO., LTD.-10.82%1 458
